The Nomination Committee's proposal for the election of Board members and Chairperson of the Board in BioArctic AB

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) hereby announces that the Nomination Committee for BioArctic AB (publ) presents the following proposals regarding the resolution on the number of board members and the election of board members and Chairperson of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the board shall consist of seven members, without deputies.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Eugen Steiner, Cecilia Edström, Pär Gellerfors, Lars Lannfelt, Lotta Ljungqvist and Mikael Smedeby be re-elected as board members and that Anna-Lena Engwall be elected as new board member, each for a term of office until the end of the next annual general meeting. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes that Eugen Steiner be re-elected as chairperson.

The board members Ivar Verner and Håkan Englund have informed the Nomination Committee that they are not available for re-election.

Anna-Lena Engwall holds a degree in nursing from Karolinska Institutet and a degree in market economics from IHM Business School. She has more than 25 years of experience in the life science and pharmaceutical industry with leading roles in commercialization, marketing and business development and has during her career held several positions at AstraZeneca, Shire and Novartis. Her broad experience, industry knowledge and significant network are expected to provide the board with additional valuable expertise. Anna-Lena Engwall has previously been a member of the board of directors of Lif, Läkemedelsindustriförenings Service AB, and is independent in relation to the Company, its management and its major shareholders.

Information on all proposed board members for BioArctic, the Nomination Committee's rationale regarding the proposal for the election of board members and the Nomination Committee's complete proposals to the annual general meeting will be available on the company's website, www.bioarctic.se, in connection with the issuance of the notice to attend the annual general meeting 2024, which is expected to be published around April 24, 2024.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed according to the principles adopted by the annual general meeting 2023 and consists of Jannis Kitsakis (chairperson), appointed by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (Swedish: Fjärde AP-fonden), Margareta Öhrvall, appointed by Demban AB and Claes Andersson, appointed by Ackelsta AB. The composition of the Nomination Committee was published on October 20, 2023, and has been made available on the company's website. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed by shareholders who together represent approximately 59 percent of the shares and around 84 percent of the votes in the company. The chairperson of the board has been adjunct at the Nomination Committee's meetings.

The Nomination Committee of BioArctic AB (publ)

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on April 16, 2024, at 15.00 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jannis Kitsakis, chairperson of the Nomination Committee, telephone +46 (0)70 603 80 23

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/the-nomination-committee-s-proposal-for-the-election-of-board-members-and-chairperson-of-the-board-i,c3962277

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3962277/2735063.pdf The Nomination Committee's proposal for the election of Board members and Chairperson of the Board in BioArctic AB

SOURCE BioArctic