The Nomination Committee's proposal for the election of Board members and Chairperson of the Board in BioArctic AB

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) hereby announces that the Nomination Committee for BioArctic AB (publ) presents the following proposals regarding the resolution on the number of board members and the election of board members and Chairperson of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2026.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the board shall consist of eight members, without deputies.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Eugen Steiner, Cecilia Edström, Anna-Lena Engwall, Lars Lannfelt, Lotta Ljungqvist and Mikael Smedeby be re-elected as board members and that Philip Scheltens and Linda Nilsson be elected as new board members, each for a term of office until the end of the next annual general meeting. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes that Eugen Steiner be re-elected as chairperson.

Board member Pär Gellerfors has declined re-election. The Nomination Committee proposes that his daughter, Linda Nilsson, takes a seat on the board as representative of the Gellerfors family's holding company, Ackelsta AB.

Philip Scheltens is one of the leading international experts in the research, diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Prof. dr. Philip Scheltens studied at the VU University Amsterdam, Netherlands, gaining his MD in 1984, and PhD in 1993. He was appointed as Professor of Cognitive Neurology in 2000 and founded the Alzheimer Center at Amsterdam University Medical Centers in that same year, which he directed until 2022. Currently he is partner at EQT group and heads the Dementia Fund at EQT Life Sciences, that he started in 2020. He has been the (inter)national Principal Investigator (PI) for over 35 studies, including phase 1-3 multicenter clinical trials and supervised >100 PhD theses since 2000. He founded and led the Dutch National Plan against dementia and served as chair of the board until 2021 and was on the advisory panel of the Dutch National Strategy for Dementia until 2025. He acted as chair of the World Dementia council from 2021 – 2025 and is medical advisor to the Race Against Dementia charity and member of the scientific advisory board of the Dementia research Institute. Philip Scheltens is independent in relation to the company and its management, and to its major shareholders.

Linda Nilsson has over 20 years of global experience from the international fashion company H&M. She currently holds the position as Head of Product Operations & Development, where she leads approximately 400 employees and is responsible for strategy, governance, and delivery across both product and production. Previously, Linda was Global Managing Director for Womenswear, with full P&L responsibility for a business area generating 40 billion SEK in revenue. She has extensive experience in strategic and transformational work, as well as in driving operational efficiency, always with a strong commercial and financial focus. Linda holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics. Linda Nilsson is independent in relation to the company and its management, but not to its major shareholders.

Information on all proposed board members for BioArctic, the Nomination Committee's rationale regarding the proposal for the election of board members and the Nomination Committee's complete proposals to the annual general meeting will be available on the company's website, www.bioarctic.com, in connection with the issuance of the notice to attend the annual general meeting 2026, which is expected to be published on April 21, 2026.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed according to the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2024 and consists of Jannis Kitsakis (chairperson), appointed by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (Swedish: Fjärde AP-fonden), Margareta Öhrvall, appointed by Demban AB and Claes Andersson, appointed by Ackelsta AB. The composition of the Nomination Committee was published on October 20, 2023, and has been made available on the company's website. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed by shareholders who together represent approximately 57 percent of the shares and around 83 percent of the votes in the company. The chairperson of the board has been adjunct at the Nomination Committee's meetings.

The Nomination Committee of BioArctic AB (publ)

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on March 27, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jannis Kitsakis, chairperson of the Nomination Committee, telephone +46 (0)70 603 80 23



Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +46 704 10 71 80

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

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