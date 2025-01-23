The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding election of Board of Directors in Lindab

GREVIE, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee in Lindab International AB (publ) consists of, Kristian Åkesson (chair), appointed by Carnegie Fonder, Thomas Ehlin, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden, Erik Durhan, appointed by Lannebo Kapitalförvaltning AB and Peter Nilsson, chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB (publ).

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Per Bertland, Sonat Burman-Olsson, Viveka Ekberg, Anette Frumerie, Marcus Hedblom, Peter Nilsson and Staffan Pehrson.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Peter Nilsson as chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals are presented in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Contacts
Kristian Åkesson
Chairman of the Nomination Committee
Phone: +46 (0)709-40 37 90

Peter Nilsson
Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)431-850 00

Ola Ranstam
General Counsel, Lindab
Phone:  +46 (0)701-49 78 10

