About this market

Surgery is considered as the first line curative approach for NMSC, despite the presence of an extensive range of non-surgical treatment modalities. This is because surgery results in the highest cure rate. Surgical treatment provides superior outcomes regarding complete lesion response, clearance of NMSC, cumulative recurrence probabilities compared with cryotherapy, photodynamic therapy, radiotherapy, 5-FU, and imiquimod. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the non-melanoma skin cancer market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increase in incidence of NMSC

The white population in Europe, the US, and Australia are highly affected by NMSC, and the incidence of NMSC is increasing. Globally, NMSC differs significantly. Lower incidence rates are are registered in African countries and higher rates are observed in Australia. THE NMSC incidence rate is low in other parts of Europe compare to UK.

Few drugs in pipeline for NMSC

The drug pipeline for NMSC has very few molecules because of the low amount of R&D in this area. Non-disease modifying drugs are under evaluation. Most drugs are being evaluated for palliative care or as an adjuvant therapy. Various studies are being conducted to test newer targeted drugs for the treatment of advanced SCC.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the non-melanoma skin cancer market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of several companies including Bausch Health and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing incidence of NMSC and NMSC coverage and support, will provide considerable growth opportunities to non-melanoma skin cancer manufactures. Bausch Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and 3M Pharmaceuticals are some of the major companies covered in this report.



