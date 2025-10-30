The Non-UPF Program Combats Ultra-Processed Foods (UPF) and Promotes Healthier Food Choices

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-UPF Program is a pioneering nonprofit dedicated to reducing ultra-processed foods (UPF) in American diets and replacing them with healthier foods. Trademarked in June 2024 and launched in December 2024, the Non-UPF Program provides the first U.S. certification for non-ultra-processed foods and is now proud to extend its comprehensive certification to the entire food industry.

Research shows that UPF are strongly associated with a higher risk of poor health and chronic diseases, including obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, gastrointestinal disorders, and depression. Diet-related diseases already add about $50 billion annually to U.S. healthcare costs (NHLBI), and UPF further contribute to this growing financial burden.

Many national health experts and nutrition scientists have called for addressing UPF in the U.S. Dietary Guidelines. Our program steps in where government policy has yet to act, helping consumers easily identify and choose minimally processed, nutrient-rich foods.

UPF are industrialized formulations made from food derivatives and chemical additives, designed to be edible, convenient, and shelf-stable. They include ingredients not commonly found in a home kitchen (e.g., artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup) and are often high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. These foods often undergo multiple industrial steps, such as extrusion, molding, or prefrying, to achieve a uniform texture and flavor. Scientists use the Nova Classification System to categorize foods by their level of processing:

Nova Group 4: Ultra-processed foods.

Nova Groups 1-3: Unprocessed/minimally processed, processed culinary ingredients, and processed foods.

"Our goal is to help Americans cut through the confusion in food labeling and provide clear guidance for less processed foods," said Melissa Halas, founder of the Non-UPF Program and a nationally recognized dietitian and nutrition expert. "By creating a reliable certification mark, consumers can shop with confidence and support brands committed to reducing UPF in the marketplace. There is a lack of government oversight and transparency in the food we eat, and many additives have not been adequately tested for safety."

Key Program Goals:

Certification for Transparency: Certifies food products 'Non-UPF' that meet criteria based on the Nova framework, to indicate that they are free from excessive processing, artificial additives, and harmful ingredients. Additional incentives support minimally processed foods like produce, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Certifies food products 'Non-UPF' that meet criteria based on the Nova framework, to indicate that they are free from excessive processing, artificial additives, and harmful ingredients. Additional incentives support minimally processed foods like produce, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Educational Outreach: Provides webinars, workshops, and educational tools for consumers and healthcare practitioners, helping to identify UPF, understand health impact, and adopt easy, tasty, and practical ways to reduce them.

Collaboration with Researchers: Offers a digital platform connecting healthcare practitioners, registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition scientists, innovators, responsible food industry leaders, and environmental experts to advance UPF research and promote a health-focused food system. The Non-UPF Program is also conducting a study in collaboration with Teachers College, Columbia University (TCCU), and the Consumer Federation of America to assess dietitians' attitudes, beliefs, and knowledge regarding UPFs. (TCCU IRB# 26-034)

Offers a digital platform connecting healthcare practitioners, registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition scientists, innovators, responsible food industry leaders, and environmental experts to advance UPF research and promote a health-focused food system.

Our Team

The Non-UPF Program is supported by an accomplished team of healthcare professionals, researchers, and leaders serving on its Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Team, Advisory Board, Officers, and Partners.

Join the Movement

The Non-UPF Program invites food companies, health professionals, and consumers to join the movement toward healthier eating. Whether you're a brand seeking certification or an individual eager to reduce UPF, we offer tools and resources to help you take the next step toward a minimally processed, nutrient-rich diet.

For more information, visit www.nonupfprogram.org or contact [email protected]. Together, we can create a future where nutritious, minimally processed foods are accessible to all.

Contact: Melissa Halas, MA, RDN, CDCES Founder

Email: [[email protected]]

Website: www.nonupfprogram.org

