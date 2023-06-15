The Non-viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Non-viral vectors have emerged as an effective and safe delivery vehicle for genetically-modified therapies; the growing interest in these vectors has further resulted in an increase in demand for versatile transfection reagents and systems

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market,  2nd Edition, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

With increasing focus on genetically modified therapies, there is a consequent rise in the demand for efficient gene delivery vectors and innovators are actively evaluating the potential of non-viral transfection agents. Driven by the growing demand for cell and gene therapies, and the ongoing efforts of industry stakeholders, the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

Key Market Insights

More than 185 non-viral transfection reagents are being offered by ~55 players

Around 85% of the reagents assist in delivering DNA molecules, while more than 50% reagents are used for the delivery of RNA molecules. Further, it is worth highlighting that ~60% of these transfection reagents use lipids as the preferred carriers for gene delivery.    

Over 20 electroporation-based transfection systems are offered by more than 10 players

Majority of the electroporation-based transfection system providers are headquartered in North America (75%), followed by those based in Asia-Pacific (17%) and Europe (8%). More than 50% of these system providerss were established pre-2000. 

Close to 40 other non-viral transfection systems have been commercialized

More than 90% of the available systems are compatible with human cells and cell lines. Further, more than 65% of these platforms are capable of transfection of both types of molecules (DNA and RNA).

Since 2019, 860+ patents have been filed / granted for non-viral transfection reagents and systems

Close to 70% of the patents are being processed as applications, while around 30% of the total patents filed have been granted. Majority (50%) of the patents have been filed by applicants based in North America.

More than 450 articles focused on non-viral transfection have been published in the recent years

Nearly 70% of the aforementioned publications are research articles, while the remaining are review articles related to the non-viral transfection reagents and systems. Most of the articles were focused on the delivery of DNA molecules via non-viral transfection reagents.

Several big pharma players have undertaken various types of initiatives related to non-viral transfection systems, between 2017 and 2022

Of all the recent big pharma initiatives, close to 80% were collaborations; of these, ~70% were for research and development purposes. Further, ~60% of the initiatives were focused on the development of oncological cell and gene therapies.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share, by 2035

The market in Asia-Pacific and rest of the world is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace and occupy ~25% of the total market in 2035. Further, academic and research institutes are making the maximum contribution (over 50%) to the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market, followed by pharma and biotech companies (~45%).  

Key Questions Answered

  • How is the research and development (R&D) activity evolving in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market?
  • How many companies offer non-viral transfection reagents and systems?
  • What are the different types of initiatives being undertaken by big pharma players for the manufacturing of non-viral transfection reagents and systems?
  • Which segment is likely to capture the largest share in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market?
  • How is the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market likely to evolve in the coming years?

The future opportunity within the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market has been analyzed across the following segments:

  • Non-Viral Based Transfection Methods
  • Chemical-based Methods
  • Physical-based Methods
  • Other Methods
  • End-Users
  • Academic And Research Institutions
  • Stem Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Other End-Users
  • Area Of Application
  • Clinical Applications
  • Research Applications
  • Key Geographical Regions
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

The report includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the development of non-viral transfection reagents and systems; each profile features an overview of the developer, financial information (if available), details related to its product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook:

  • BEX
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • BTX
  • Celsion Corporation
  • Genprex
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals
  • MaxCyte
  • MilliporeSigma
  • NepaGene
  • OZ Biosciences
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/non-viral-transfection/307.html  or email [email protected] 

