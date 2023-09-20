The Non-viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market is projected to grow at ~10% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

20 Sep, 2023, 12:25 ET
Non-viral vectors have emerged as an effective and safe delivery vehicle for genetically-modified therapies; the growing interest in these vectors has further resulted in an adjacent demand for versatile transfection reagents and systems
LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market, 2nd Edition, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.
Non-viral transfection, owing to its multiple benefits, has emerged as a promising alternative for conventional transfection approaches. Advantages offered by this technique include shorter transfection timelines, higher biological efficiency, reduced toxicity levels and versatile nucleic acid delivery. In fact, driven by the rising interest in research and development activities and the growing demand for non-viral transfection-based products, the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth in the foreseen future. Further, it is worth highlighting that in April 2023, Sartorius announced the acquisition of Polyplus for total amount of USD 2.6 billion with an aim to strengthen its portfolio for transfection reagents, DNA/RNA delivery reagents for the production of viral vectors.
Key Market Insights
- Over 185 non-viral transfection reagents are currently available in the market; of these, ~60% use lipid-based carriers to enable the transfection of genetic material
- In pursuit of building a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively enhancing their respective offerings to comply with the evolving industry benchmarks
- Over 20 electroporation-based systems and more than 35 other non-viral transfection systems have been developed for the delivery of DNA, RNA and protein fragments, in different types of cells
- Developers are focused on the integration of advanced features in their respective systems, in order to maintain their competitive position in the market
- The current market landscape of non-viral transfection and reagent developers features the presence of both established and emerging players, located across key global regions
- A notable increase in published scientific literature related to non-viral transfection methods and techniques has been observed in the past few years
- In the past four years, around 870 patents have been filed / granted related to non-viral transfection methods; of these, over 60% of the patents were by non-academic players
- Foreseeing a lucrative potential, big pharma players have also undertaken several initiatives focused on non-viral transfection; in the past two years, all collaborations inked by such players were focused on preclinical operations
- In order to optimize the price of advanced therapies, innovators are anticipated to forge alliances with non-viral transfection reagent and system developers
- Cost is a key determinant for the adoption of non-viral transfection techniques; the pricing strategy framework is likely to assist players in evaluating competitive prices for their reagents
- The market is likely to witness an annualized growth of ~10%; the projected opportunity is expected to be well distributed across different transfection methods, application areas, end-users and key geographical regions
The financial opportunity within the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Non-Viral Based Transfection Methods
- Chemical-based Methods
- Physical-based Methods
- Other Methods
End-Users
- Academic And Research Institutions
- Stem Pharmaceutical Companies
- Other End-Users
Area Of Application
- Clinical Applications
- Research Applications
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The report includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the development of non-viral transfection reagents and systems; each profile features an overview of the developer, financial information (if available), details related to its product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook:
- BEX
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BTX
- Celsion Corporation
- Genprex
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- MaxCyte
- MilliporeSigma
- NepaGene
- OZ Biosciences
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Questions Answered
- How is the research and development (R&D) activity evolving in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market?
- How many companies offer non-viral transfection reagents and systems?
- What are the different types of initiatives being undertaken by big pharma players for the manufacturing of non-viral transfection reagents and systems?
- Which segment is likely to capture the largest share in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market?
- How is the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market likely to evolve in the coming years?
Table of Contents
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Non-Viral Transfection Reagents: Market Landscape
5. Electroporation-Based Transfection Systems: Market Landscape
6. Other Non-Viral Transfection Systems: Market Landscape
7. Company Competitiveness Analysis
8. Technology Competitiveness Analysis
9. Company Profiles
10. Potential Strategic Partners
11. Big Pharma Initiatives
12. Patent Analysis
13. Publication Analysis
14. Roots Analysis Pricing Strategy Framework
15. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
16. Executive Insights
17. Conclusion
18. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
19. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
