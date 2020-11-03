NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-volatile memory market was valued at USD 54.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 83.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2025. Increasing demand for faster access and low power consuming memory devices is expected to drive the overall non-volatile memory market during the forecast period. The rising need for memory devices with high speed, low power consumption, and high scalability is expected to fuel the development of new non-volatile memories. Various players involved in this market strive to address this need with the development of emerging memories, such as RRAM, MRAM, FeRAM, and STTMRAM.





Market for emerging memories expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

Emerging memory technologies offer type of new memories to store more data at a lesser cost than the expensive-to-build silicon chips used by popular consumer gadgets, such as digital cameras, cell phones and portable music players.They are expected to be potential alternatives to existing memories in future computing systems.



The non-volatile memory technologies are becoming a 'Universal Memory'; giving a significant to the growth of merging non-volatile memory market, and has expanded its usage from computer applications to all the consumer electronic products. The major emerging non-volatile memories, such as MRAM, ReRAM, and 3D NAND, are expected to be the biggest contributors to the non-volatile memory market.



Enterprises to hold second largest share of non-volatile memory market by 2025

Enterprise storage is evolving at a fast rate for use as mass storage in data centers.Enterprise storage requires fast data processing with low power consumption.



Non-volatile memory technologies meet these requirements and enable enterprises to support their data centers.Currently, most software and networking companies generate huge amounts of data on a daily basis.



This data enables these companies to make better business decisions and run their businesses smoothly. For maintaining such huge digital databases, emerging memory technologies are required to address the critical requirements of businesses, as well as to make better decisions with the available data.



APAC to record highest CAGR in market during forecast period

The customer base of consumer electronics in APAC and the presence of major global foundries in this region lead to the development of non-volatile memory technologies. Therefore, the APAC region is estimated to lead the market for non-volatile memory and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), managers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the non-volatile memory market.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—50%, Tier 2—30%, and Tier 3—20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives—70%, Managers—20%, and Others—10%

• By Region: North America—35%, APAC—25%, Europe—25%, and RoW—15%



Companies profiled in this report are Intel Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS (South Korea), Adesto Technologies Corporation (US), Viking Technology (Taiwan), Crossbar Inc. (US), Kilopass Technology (US), Sidense Corporation (Canada), Sandisk Corporation (US) and Micron Technology (US) And many others.



Research Coverage:

The report describes the non-volatile memory market and related developments in terms of storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user across different regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments—storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user, and geography.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy Report:

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to memory type, wafer size, end user, and geography.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the non-volatile memory market growth have been detailed in this report.

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast based on memory type, wafer size, end user, and geography have been provided to give an overall view of non-volatile memory market.

• A detailed competitive landscape, including key players and in-depth analysis and revenues of these players—has been provided.



