The Nonalcoholic Beverage Market is Projected to Grow

According to data published by Allied Market Research, the non-alcoholic drinks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach $2,090 billion by 2022. The research attributes the projections to ongoing advancements in the nonalcoholic drinks market with innovative efforts have further enhanced their demand. The report also indicates that recent innovations, which embed functional benefits and natural or organic ingredients in manufacturing of drinks is anticipated to enable the market to reach to a wider segment of audiences. Market segments such as energy drinks, sport drinks, and hot drinks are expected to witness good growth in the near future. Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT)

Health and wellness have significantly posed positive impact on the food and beverages industry in recent years. Increase in awareness of various health problems associated with alcohol has shifted the consumer preference from alcoholic drinks towards healthy, often organic nonalcoholic drinks. According to Future Market Insights, "Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that keeps one's body hydrated and provide overall nutritional well-being. These are fortified drinks that prevent or help address health issues across all age groups… Energy drinks is the largest segment in functional beverages followed by sports drinks and nutraceutical drinks… North America is the largest market for functional beverages as it contains innovative varieties of drinks that are customized for all age groups and strata."

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV) listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, earlier in the week the company announced that, "Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV)…is pleased to announce that further to its news release on April 13, 2018, the Company's common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "KBEV" at market open on May 1, 2018, following the publication by the CSE of its bulletin granting final approval of the Company's listing application in connection with its transaction (the "Transaction") with Koios, Inc. ("Koios") completed on April 13, 2018 that constituted a "fundamental change" of the Company within the meaning of the policies of the CSE. A listing statement describing the Company and Koios, as well as the terms of the Transaction and associated transactions, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com...

About the Company's Business - The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of over 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent over 80,000 brick and mortar locations across the United States from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain. Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity."

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world's largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Recently, the company reported Solid Operating Results for the first quarter. Net revenues declined 16% to $7.6 billion for the quarter, impacted by a 26% headwind from refranchising of bottling territories. Organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 5% for the quarter, driven by concentrate sales growth of 4% and price/mix growth of 1%. During the first quarter, the company expanded its portfolio and continued to drive revenue growth. The company's unit case volume grew 3% with an acceleration in smaller, immediate consumption packaging as revenue growth management initiatives were successfully executed in the market. The company's portfolio continued to evolve and expand through world-class innovation, expansion of the lift, shift and scale model and bolt-on M&A, anchored by continued strength in core brands. These disciplined growth strategies, underpinned by a stronger and aligned system along with a winning culture, helped to drive the business forward.

SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA) is the leading manufacturer of home beverage carbonation systems. Recently, the company announced its results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2018. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Revenue increased $28.3 million, or 24.6%, to $143.6 million compared to $115.3 million in the same period in 2017 driven by growth in most of the Company's geographic regions, primarily Germany, U.S., Canada and Australia. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("FX") positively impacted revenue by approximately $12.0 million, mainly driven by the strengthening of the Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate. For 2018, the Company currently expects full year revenue to increase approximately 15% over 2017 revenue, up from its previous guidance of approximately 12%.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $63 billion in net revenue in 2017 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. On February 8, 2018, the company announced the launch of bubly, a new sparkling water that combines refreshing and delicious flavors with an upbeat and playful sense of humor to shake up the sparkling water category while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Available across the U.S. beginning February 2018, bubly is available in eight crisp flavors that are as fun to say as they are to drink: limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly. The introduction of bubly comes just one year after the launch of PepsiCo's premium bottled water LIFEWTR, and further validates the company's commitment to its water portfolio.

Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) is a leading route based North American and European water, coffee, tea, extract and filtration solution service provider with the largest volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting and blending of iced tea for the U.S. foodservice industry. On March 21, 2018, the company announced the completion of the cash tender offer by its wholly owned subsidiary, CR Merger Sub, Inc., for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc. at an offer price of $0.97 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest but subject to any required withholding taxes. Crystal Rock is a 100 year old direct-to-consumer home and office water, coffee, filtration and office supply service delivery business serving customers throughout New York and New England.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Koios Beverage Corp., financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.



Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



URL: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com