The Nonprofit Alliance Announces Pursuant's EVP, Jennifer Bielet, as Newest Board Member

Founded in 2018, The Nonprofit Alliance was formed in response to a growing urgency for an authoritative voice to promote, protect, and strengthen the philanthropic sector. As an organization, Pursuant has been a continued supporter of TNPA and its industry mission. The appointment of Jennifer as a board member is a testament to its commitment to excellence and advocacy. Jennifer has been an active TNPA committee member, and a regular contributor to multiple industry associations and publications. As a TNPA board member, Jennifer will harness the power of her team, clients, and her vast network of friends and colleagues to support the growth of the Alliance membership through continued education and compelling content that equips today's leaders and inspires the next generation of great fundraisers.

"As a seasoned nonprofit leader, Jennifer leverages her robust career experience of integrated marketing and fundraising to bring a real-world understanding of what it takes to deliver results in support of mission," states Trent Ricker, CEO of Pursuant. "Her expertise has had a profound impact on the way Pursuant builds results-driven solutions and will undoubtedly be a valued asset to TNPA as a board member as they continue their initiatives."

Before joining Pursuant, Jennifer served in various leadership roles at Easterseals, leading marketing and fundraising functions while overseeing one of the most significant brand renaissances of our time. Jennifer represented Easterseals as an Advisory Council Member for ANA (formerly DMANF) and a founding board member for the Alliance of Nonprofit mailers for nearly a decade.

"With a nonprofit career spanning three decades, I am honored and thrilled to become a board member of The Nonprofit Alliance," states Jennifer Bielat, Executive Vice President at Pursuant. "My journey has always been directed to doing what is needed today to ensure that nonprofits continue to have the resources and influence they need to thrive. I look forward to having a greater voice and influence in that mission through my board membership."

The Pursuant Group

Founded in 2001, Pursuant is the leading full-service fundraising agency, building omnichannel solutions to drive marketing and fundraising results for non-profit organizations. Grounded in analytics and powered by our GivingDNA platform, we extend an organization's impact by allowing more people to experience the joy of giving. Experience the difference. www.pursuant.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie S. Graziano

VP, Marketing & Communications

Pursuant

214.866.6484

SOURCE The Pursuant Group Inc

Related Links

www.pursuant.com

