The Nonprofit's Dilemma in Increasing Revenue Through Fundraising: A Solution Provided by SugarShopper.com

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacqueline Asher is the CEO of SugarShopper.com (eCommerce store) and SugarShopper.info (informational site), which is a startup located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jacqueline has created a better way to fundraise that is designed to improve the online giving experience for nonprofits and their donors. The experience is the Joy of Giving and the Fun of Shopping.

Jacqueline & Elizabeth

Nonprofits, charities, schools, and churches face stiff competition for donations. While all are vital to the community and highly deserving of funding, the question that nonprofits face is how to maintain—or even better—increase revenue? Fundraising tends to be the typical answer to increasing donations. However, it is not an easy task, and the cost to the nonprofit is steep considering the time, money, and manpower and womanpower.

How Much Does A Fundraising Dollar Really Cost?

Annual Fundraising Events Cost: loss of $0.20 on every raised dollar

on every raised dollar Direct Mail Acquisition (with a 1% return): loss of $1.00 to $1.25

to Direct Mail Renewal (with a 50% return): loss of $0.20 on every dollar raised

on every dollar raised Benefits and Special Events: loss of $0.50 on every dollar raised

SugarShopper.com is an extension of their current fundraising efforts, without the cost of mailers, or labor-intensive efforts of traditional fundraising events, or running a thrift shop. Nonprofits can raise sustainable unrestricted income easily by promoting their SugarShopper.com shopping page with their supporters via website or reaching out by email blasts, blogs, and social media platforms.

SugarShopper.com supports nonprofit organizations by providing them with their own customized shopping page that features their mission statement, videos, pictures, and articles.

Sugar also provides a Shop Now Button that will take their supporters to their customized shopping page, where their donors and supporters can shop knowing that 10% of their purchases will go to their chosen organization. No competitor offers the same personalized benefits at no cost to the nonprofit organization.

The amazing story of SugarShopper eCommerce store came from a day in the salon owned by the mother and daughter team: Jacqueline and Elizabeth Asher. The inspiration came from connecting a client to their fundraising efforts in the salon. Read the story on how $200,000 was donated to two worthy causes in the community: https://www.sugarshopper.com/our-story.

