The Nora Project Empowers Future Leaders with Disability Inclusion Programs

College Student Shares How the Nonprofit Impacted Her Career Goals

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project , a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, empowers future leaders and is building a generation of changemakers, such as college sophomore, Samira Quevedo.

"The Nora Project was pivotal in shaping my career goals," said Quevedo. "It allowed me to grow as a leader and also helped me strengthen my sense of self worth and belonging. It taught me that all children deserve to learn in inclusive settings, where they can thrive and learn together."

A group of 20 students poses in front of the Springfield, IL, capitol building with their teacher kneeling beside them. A navy band crosses the image horizontally. Inside, white text reads 'Empowering Future Leaders' and The Nora Project favicon in white.⁠

Quevedo, a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, participated in The Nora Project's programs as a grade school student, and as a result of her experiences with the curricula, is pursuing a career in Urban Education, with a focus on Special Education. She shares her story in a video for The Nora Project's end-of-year giving campaign, "Empowering Future Leaders: Building a Generation of Changemakers."

The Nora Project provides school-wide professional learning for educators, and disability studies-informed social emotional learning (SEL) supportive curricula for students in preschool through high school. Data demonstrates that The Nora Project's programs help students understand disability, increase students' empathy, and help students become includers.

"Our programs truly build inclusive classrooms," said Courtney Adams, The Nora Project's Executive Director. "Students learn inclusive beliefs and how to apply inclusive actions when engaging with their classmates. Participating teachers consistently report an increase in students including others in activities and improved classroom community."

Every dollar given during The Nora Project's end-of-year campaign goes toward supporting the nonprofit's mission of teaching about disability, empathy, understanding, and inclusion. Visit the campaign page today, to help build the next generation of changemakers.

