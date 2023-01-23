The Nordic Eyewear Industry is Expected to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nordic Eyewear Market (Sweden, Denmark, Norway & Finland): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nordic eyewear market is forecasted to reach US$2.72 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the Nordic eyewear market has been supported by factors aging population, rising digital screen use, increasing cases of myopia, rising e-commerce penetration, inclining disposable income, increasing use of sports eyewear, and rise in prevalence of visual impairment. However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing refractive surgery, and increasing use of cheaper frames and sunglasses.

The Nordic eyewear market can be categorized into the following sectors Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses. In 2022, the dominant share of Nordic eyewear market was held by Spectacles sector. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like rising social media usage, increasing adoption of daily disposable lenses, fashionable eyewear, rising digitalization, increase in awareness of eye problems.

COVID-19 has led to the closure of ophthalmic clinics and retail stores for an extended period. The postponement of non-urgent eye examination appointments has caused a dip in the sales revenue of many players operating in the market. Additionally, disruptions in the manufacturing and transportation of spectacle lenses, contact lenses, and sunglasses owing to the pandemic have also influenced the decline of the market for eyewear in 2020.

The Nordic eyewear market can be segmented into the following regions: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. In 2022, the dominant share of Nordic eyewear market was held by Sweden, followed by Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Sweden, considered a fashion hub, witnesses people adopting eyewear as a fashion accessory, such as colored contact lenses, sunglasses, and frames.

