The North America dental X-ray market is expected to reach US$ 3,550.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,754.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the dental X-ray market is primarily attributed to the technological developments in dental X-ray, rising incidences of dental problems in US, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as limited reimbursements and high costs of dental X-ray during the forecast period.



On the other hand, increasing awareness regarding dental health is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America dental X-ray market in the coming years.

Tremendous advances have been observed in all the branches of dentistry over the past three decades.With such advancements, the need for more precise diagnostic tools, especially imaging methods, have become compulsory.



Image of digital X-ray appears on the computer in a matter of seconds and can be zoomed with the right quality image.With this advancements, the patient gets access and education regarding their oral health.



Even, digital X-rays are less harmful to patients as they contain up to 90% less radiation compared to traditional X-rays.In January 2019, the ORCA Dental AI and Planmeca Oy Partner for New Technology brought artificial-intelligence products that enable prompt teeth segmentation and structure identification for the first time in the market.



The rising number of technologically advanced dental X-rays would be supportive in propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the dental X-ray market, for instance, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Dental, LLC, Vatech Co. Ltd and Midmark Corp. has done recent developments for products. Some of the recent developments are mentioned below.

Recent Developments For Dental X-Ray in the Market

Company Description

June, 2019 Danaher Corporation Danaher Corporation announced the formation of new medical company named as Envista Holdings Corporation which would further be comprised of three operating companies namely Danaher's Dental segment: Nobel Biocare Systems, KaVo Kerr, and Ormco.

July, 2018 Danaher Corporation Danaher Corporation declared that it would proceed on spin off its Dental segment into an independent, publicly-traded company, named as "DentalCo".

November, 2017 Midmark Corp. Midmark Corporation announced that it has finalized lease negotiations and would have moved its headquarters to Austin Landing.

September, 2017 Carestream Dental, LLC Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and CareCapital Advisors Limited completed the acquisition of Carestream Dental, which would operate as an independent global company, wholly-owned by CD&R and Hillhouse/CareCapital funds.

March, 2017 Vatech Co.Ltd.



Vatech signed a 5-year agreement with a major Chinese medical device manufacturer under which VATECH would provide dental CBCT worth of $34.2 million from semi-knockdowns (SDK) over five years.



In 2018, the digital segment held the most significant market share 61.9% of the dental X-ray market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to capacity to the reduced time needed for diagnosis and also to enhance the quality of image, captured in the X-ray machines. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The US dental X-ray market is dominated by intraoral X-ray segment in 2018 with a considerable market share of 53.2%, by type. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. However, extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the main applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures for oral problems.

In 2018, the medical segment held a considerable market share of 45.0% of the dental x-ray market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher applicability in gum, oral, and tooth-related disease diagnostics and treatment. However, the cosmetics segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for dental X-ray included in the report are American Dental Association (ADA), Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and others.



