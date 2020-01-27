NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

North America healthcare IT market size to grow at a 16.4% CAGR

The North America healthcare IT market size is projected to reach USD 239.9 billion by 2025 from USD 96.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.4%. There is a growing inclination across the globe towards the adoption of healthcare technologies due to the increasing need to deliver quality care to patients while curtailing escalating costs. These robust IT solutions are designed to streamline workflow in healthcare systems, reduce expenses, and facilitate compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines.

Based on products and services, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America Healthcare IT market in 2018

Based on products and services, the market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services.In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT industry.



The need to control the increasing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of services by reducing medical errors are the major drivers that are propelling the demand for healthcare provider solutions.



By components, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018" Based on components, the North America healthcare IT market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, and the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.

"By end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America Healthcare IT market in 2018" Based on end-users, the market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. In 2018, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT industry. This is attributed to government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care and the need to control growing healthcare costs & improve the efficiency of healthcare services.



Prominent players in the North America healthcare IT market are Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), Optum (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Dell Technologies (US), and CVS Health (US).



