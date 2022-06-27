The North America High-performance Ceramic Coatings Industry is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-performance Ceramic Coatings: North American Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American market for high-performance ceramic coatings is estimated to increase from $1.7 billion in 2022 to over $2.1 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.



The North American market for thermal spray coatings is estimated to increase from $880.0 million in 2022 to $1.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.



The North American market for physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings is estimated to increase from $338.1 million in 2022 to $428.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Ceramic coatings are used for surface modification, and they have achieved a significant place in the industrial environment over the past decades. High-performance ceramic coatings are an established market, but new high-performance ceramic coating technologies, including materials and processes, are constantly being developed.



The accessibility of these new coating technologies augments the range of possible ceramic coating applications and substrate materials, comprising fiber-reinforced polymeric (FRP) composite components, such as aerospace parts, rolls for printing, high-pressure textile trades hydraulic cylinders, and camshafts. In the meantime, the availability and commercialization of new high-performance coating technologies change the internal requirements in industries where they are even now used, such as cutting tool inserts.



Report Scope

The report contains:

An in-depth analysis of the technologies used for high-performance ceramic coatings.

An overview of materials for high-performance ceramic coatings and their properties.

New developments and recent patents in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD and other coating techniques.

Current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings.

Current and future market projections for ceramic coatings in all their major applications.

Profiles of current industry players, including equipment suppliers, consumables, coating service providers, and users.

A review of current industry participants' economic/market opportunities and new entrants.

Report Includes

31 data tables and 40 additional tables

An up-to-date review of the North American markets for high-performance ceramic coatings

Analyses of the North American regional market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the North American market size for high-performance ceramic coatings, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type and end-use application

Discussion of materials for high-performance ceramic coatings and their properties, new developments and recent patents in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD, and other coating techniques

Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of ceramic coating market, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace

A look into the market drivers, challenges, supply chain analysis, and overall impact of Russia Ukraine war on the coatings industry

Updated information on mergers, acquisitions and other business relations in the North American thermal spray industry, since 1990

Insight into the recent industry structure for PVD/CVD system manufacturers and service providers, R&D investments, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and impact on product sales

Identification of all North American equipment manufacturers, service providers and suppliers of consumables of ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD and other coating techniques; and analysis of the competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading coal industry players, including 3M Co., Applied Materials Inc., Morgan Technical Ceramics Inc., Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., and Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

What's New in This Update?

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background

Material Types and Properties

Coating Techniques

General Applications

Industry Structure

Technical and Business Issues

North American Markets

Chapter 4 Thermal Spray

Thermal Spray Techniques

Combustion Thermal Spray Process

Combustion Powder Thermal Spray Process

Electric Arc Wire Thermal Spray Process

Plasma Thermal Spray Process

HVOF Thermal Spray Process

Cold Spray Process

Jet Kote Process

Detonation Thermal Spray Process

Suspension Spray Process

Process Comparisons

Applications

Aircraft Engines and Aerospace

Land-Based Gas Turbines

Automotive Components

Diesel Engines

Heat Exchangers and Boilers

High-Temperature Corrosion-Resistant Applications

Wear-Resistant and Industrial Applications

Medical

Other Emerging Applications and Compositions

Recent Developments

Technology-Related Patents

Materials-Related Patents

Application-Related Patents

Industry Structure

North American Companies

Acquisitions, Mergers and Other Business Relationships

North American Markets

Turbine Engines OEM and Overhaul

Wear-Resistant Parts and Industrial Applications

Automotive and Diesel Engines

Medical

Heat Exchangers and High Temperature

Other Applications

Market and Market Shares

Chapter 5 Physical Vapor Deposition

Basic Principles

PVD Materials

Titanium Nitride Coating (TiN)

Titanium Carbon Nitride Coating (TiCN)

Titanium Aluminum Nitride Coating (TiAlN)

Titanium Diboride Coating (TiB2)

TiAlN-X Coating

Chromium Nitride Coating (CrN)

Super R Coating

Zirconium Nitride Coating (ZrN)

PVD Technologies

PVD by Evaporation

PVD Arc Process

PVD by Sputtering

Comparison of Evaporation and Sputtering

Multi-Chamber Systems

PVD Advantages and Limitations

PVD Applications

Tools

Turbine Vanes and Blades

Other Aerospace Applications

Recent Developments

Technologies

Applications

Industry Structure

North American Companies

North American Markets

Tools

Industrial Services

Medical

Chapter 6 Chemical Vapor Deposition

Basic Principle

CVD Materials

CVD Techniques

Basic Thermal CVD Process

Plasma-Assisted CVD

Combustion Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)

Advantages and Disadvantages of CVD

CVD Applications

Cutting Tools

Industrial Applications

Aerospace

High-Temperature Applications

Fouling-Resistant Ceramic Membranes

Non-Line-of-Sight Deposition of Erbium-Based Plasma-Resistant Ceramic Coating

Industry Structure

Leading CVD System Manufacturers

Leading CVD Service Providers

North American Markets

Tools

Wear-Resistant and Industrial Applications

Automotive

Aircraft and Aerospace

Medical

Chapter 7 Other Coating Techniques

Spraying, Brush Painting and Dipping

Spraying

Painting with a Brush

Dipping

Repcoat Process

Coating Utilities

Electrodeposition

Cementation

Pack Cementation

Sol-Gel Processing

Datec Process

Using Lasers for Coating

Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD)

Laser-Assisted Atmospheric Plasma Spraying

QQC Process

Ion Beam-Assisted Deposition (IBAD)

Ion Beam Surface Treatment (IBEST)

Ion Beam-Enhanced Deposition (IBED)

Micro-discharge Deposition

Microplasmic Coating

Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Aerosol Deposition

Industry Structure

North American Companies

North American Market

Spraying/Brush Painting/Dipping

Company Market Shares

Chapter 8 Market Trends

Introduction

Supply Chain

Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Increasing Usage of High-Performance Coating Materials in Vehicles

Upsurge in the Automotive Production Across the Globe

Rising Demand for Excellent Thermal Barrier in Aircraft Engines

Technological Improvement in Plasma Spray Coatings is Predicted to Fuel the Market Growth

Growing Usage of High-Performance Ceramic Coating in the Semiconductor Industry

Challenges

High Cost of Production in High-Performance Ceramic Coatings

High Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Nonexistence of Skilled Labor for Applying High-Performance Ceramic Coatings

Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Coating Industry

Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Outlook during COVID-19

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Co. A&A Coatings Inc.

Accuwright Industries Inc.

Advanced Ceramic Coating Inc.

Aero Turbine Inc.

Aesthetic Finishers Inc.

Alpha Tech Coatings Inc.

American Roller Co.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Aps Materials

Aremco Products Inc.

Asb Industries Inc.

Bodycote Plc

Ceram-Kote Coatings Inc.

Cetek Ltd. (Acquired By Integrated Global Services)

Chemat Technology Inc.

Chromalloy Gas Turbine Llc

Chromalloy New York

Cincinnati Thermal Spray

Cotronics Corp.

Cvd Equipment Corp.

Datec Coating Corp.

Denton Vacuum Llc

Ellison Surface Technologies (Acquired By Bodycote)

Eutectic Corp.

Exline Inc.

Ffwd Connection

Flame Spray Coating Co. Inc.

General Electric Co.

General Magnaplate Corp.

Haydale Technologies Inc.

Hayden Corp.

Heany Industries Inc.

Hitemco

Honeywell Aerospace

Howmet

Industrial Grinding

Inframat Corp.

Ionbond Inc.

Jet-Hot Coatings

Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Stellite Coatings

Kurt J. Lesker Co.

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Ngimat Co.

Northwest Mettech Corp.

Oerlikon Balzers Coating Usa Inc.

Oerlikon Metco (U.S.) Inc.

Performance Rod & Custom

Plasma Technology Inc.

Pratt & Whitney

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

Precision Coatings Inc.

Priest Electric

Prostrip Professional Metal Refinishing Inc.

Progressive Surface Inc.

Ram Pro-Line

Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials

Sandvik Inc.

Seco Tools Inc.

Solar Atmospheres Inc.

Specialized Coatings

Starfire Systems Inc.

Swain Tech Coatings, Inc.

Sylco Inc.

Tech Line Coatings Inc.

Technetics Group

Ultramet

Ulvac Technologies Inc.

Utc Aerospace Systems (Acquired By Collins Aerospace)

White Engineering Surfaces Corp.

