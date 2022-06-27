The North America High-performance Ceramic Coatings Industry is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

Jun 27, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-performance Ceramic Coatings: North American Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American market for high-performance ceramic coatings is estimated to increase from $1.7 billion in 2022 to over $2.1 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
The North American market for thermal spray coatings is estimated to increase from $880.0 million in 2022 to $1.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
The North American market for physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings is estimated to increase from $338.1 million in 2022 to $428.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Ceramic coatings are used for surface modification, and they have achieved a significant place in the industrial environment over the past decades. High-performance ceramic coatings are an established market, but new high-performance ceramic coating technologies, including materials and processes, are constantly being developed.
The accessibility of these new coating technologies augments the range of possible ceramic coating applications and substrate materials, comprising fiber-reinforced polymeric (FRP) composite components, such as aerospace parts, rolls for printing, high-pressure textile trades hydraulic cylinders, and camshafts. In the meantime, the availability and commercialization of new high-performance coating technologies change the internal requirements in industries where they are even now used, such as cutting tool inserts.
Report Scope
The report contains:
- An in-depth analysis of the technologies used for high-performance ceramic coatings.
- An overview of materials for high-performance ceramic coatings and their properties.
- New developments and recent patents in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD and other coating techniques.
- Current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings.
- Current and future market projections for ceramic coatings in all their major applications.
- Profiles of current industry players, including equipment suppliers, consumables, coating service providers, and users.
- A review of current industry participants' economic/market opportunities and new entrants.
Report Includes
- 31 data tables and 40 additional tables
- An up-to-date review of the North American markets for high-performance ceramic coatings
- Analyses of the North American regional market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and potential applications for high-performance ceramic coatings, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the North American market size for high-performance ceramic coatings, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type and end-use application
- Discussion of materials for high-performance ceramic coatings and their properties, new developments and recent patents in high-performance ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD, and other coating techniques
- Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of ceramic coating market, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace
- A look into the market drivers, challenges, supply chain analysis, and overall impact of Russia Ukraine war on the coatings industry
- Updated information on mergers, acquisitions and other business relations in the North American thermal spray industry, since 1990
- Insight into the recent industry structure for PVD/CVD system manufacturers and service providers, R&D investments, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and impact on product sales
- Identification of all North American equipment manufacturers, service providers and suppliers of consumables of ceramic thermal spray, PVD, CVD and other coating techniques; and analysis of the competitive landscape
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading coal industry players, including 3M Co., Applied Materials Inc., Morgan Technical Ceramics Inc., Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., and Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- What's New in This Update?
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
- Material Types and Properties
- Coating Techniques
- General Applications
- Industry Structure
- Technical and Business Issues
- North American Markets
Chapter 4 Thermal Spray
- Thermal Spray Techniques
- Combustion Thermal Spray Process
- Combustion Powder Thermal Spray Process
- Electric Arc Wire Thermal Spray Process
- Plasma Thermal Spray Process
- HVOF Thermal Spray Process
- Cold Spray Process
- Jet Kote Process
- Detonation Thermal Spray Process
- Suspension Spray Process
- Process Comparisons
- Applications
- Aircraft Engines and Aerospace
- Land-Based Gas Turbines
- Automotive Components
- Diesel Engines
- Heat Exchangers and Boilers
- High-Temperature Corrosion-Resistant Applications
- Wear-Resistant and Industrial Applications
- Medical
- Other Emerging Applications and Compositions
- Recent Developments
- Technology-Related Patents
- Materials-Related Patents
- Application-Related Patents
- Industry Structure
- North American Companies
- Acquisitions, Mergers and Other Business Relationships
- North American Markets
- Turbine Engines OEM and Overhaul
- Wear-Resistant Parts and Industrial Applications
- Automotive and Diesel Engines
- Medical
- Heat Exchangers and High Temperature
- Other Applications
- Market and Market Shares
Chapter 5 Physical Vapor Deposition
- Basic Principles
- PVD Materials
- Titanium Nitride Coating (TiN)
- Titanium Carbon Nitride Coating (TiCN)
- Titanium Aluminum Nitride Coating (TiAlN)
- Titanium Diboride Coating (TiB2)
- TiAlN-X Coating
- Chromium Nitride Coating (CrN)
- Super R Coating
- Zirconium Nitride Coating (ZrN)
- PVD Technologies
- PVD by Evaporation
- PVD Arc Process
- PVD by Sputtering
- Comparison of Evaporation and Sputtering
- Multi-Chamber Systems
- PVD Advantages and Limitations
- PVD Applications
- Tools
- Turbine Vanes and Blades
- Other Aerospace Applications
- Recent Developments
- Technologies
- Applications
- Industry Structure
- North American Companies
- North American Markets
- Tools
- Industrial Services
- Medical
Chapter 6 Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Basic Principle
- CVD Materials
- CVD Techniques
- Basic Thermal CVD Process
- Plasma-Assisted CVD
- Combustion Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)
- Advantages and Disadvantages of CVD
- CVD Applications
- Cutting Tools
- Industrial Applications
- Aerospace
- High-Temperature Applications
- Fouling-Resistant Ceramic Membranes
- Non-Line-of-Sight Deposition of Erbium-Based Plasma-Resistant Ceramic Coating
- Industry Structure
- Leading CVD System Manufacturers
- Leading CVD Service Providers
- North American Markets
- Tools
- Wear-Resistant and Industrial Applications
- Automotive
- Aircraft and Aerospace
- Medical
Chapter 7 Other Coating Techniques
- Spraying, Brush Painting and Dipping
- Spraying
- Painting with a Brush
- Dipping
- Repcoat Process
- Coating Utilities
- Electrodeposition
- Cementation
- Pack Cementation
- Sol-Gel Processing
- Datec Process
- Using Lasers for Coating
- Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD)
- Laser-Assisted Atmospheric Plasma Spraying
- QQC Process
- Ion Beam-Assisted Deposition (IBAD)
- Ion Beam Surface Treatment (IBEST)
- Ion Beam-Enhanced Deposition (IBED)
- Micro-discharge Deposition
- Microplasmic Coating
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy
- Aerosol Deposition
- Industry Structure
- North American Companies
- North American Market
- Spraying/Brush Painting/Dipping
- Company Market Shares
Chapter 8 Market Trends
- Introduction
- Supply Chain
- Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Increasing Usage of High-Performance Coating Materials in Vehicles
- Upsurge in the Automotive Production Across the Globe
- Rising Demand for Excellent Thermal Barrier in Aircraft Engines
- Technological Improvement in Plasma Spray Coatings is Predicted to Fuel the Market Growth
- Growing Usage of High-Performance Ceramic Coating in the Semiconductor Industry
- Challenges
- High Cost of Production in High-Performance Ceramic Coatings
- High Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Nonexistence of Skilled Labor for Applying High-Performance Ceramic Coatings
- Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Coating Industry
Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Industry Outlook during COVID-19
- Aerospace Industry
- Automotive Industry
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- A&A Coatings Inc.
- Accuwright Industries Inc.
- Advanced Ceramic Coating Inc.
- Aero Turbine Inc.
- Aesthetic Finishers Inc.
- Alpha Tech Coatings Inc.
- American Roller Co.
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Aps Materials
- Aremco Products Inc.
- Asb Industries Inc.
- Bodycote Plc
- Ceram-Kote Coatings Inc.
- Cetek Ltd. (Acquired By Integrated Global Services)
- Chemat Technology Inc.
- Chromalloy Gas Turbine Llc
- Chromalloy New York
- Cincinnati Thermal Spray
- Cotronics Corp.
- Cvd Equipment Corp.
- Datec Coating Corp.
- Denton Vacuum Llc
- Ellison Surface Technologies (Acquired By Bodycote)
- Eutectic Corp.
- Exline Inc.
- Ffwd Connection
- Flame Spray Coating Co. Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- General Magnaplate Corp.
- Haydale Technologies Inc.
- Hayden Corp.
- Heany Industries Inc.
- Hitemco
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Howmet
- Industrial Grinding
- Inframat Corp.
- Ionbond Inc.
- Jet-Hot Coatings
- Kennametal Inc.
- Kennametal Stellite Coatings
- Kurt J. Lesker Co.
- Morgan Technical Ceramics
- Ngimat Co.
- Northwest Mettech Corp.
- Oerlikon Balzers Coating Usa Inc.
- Oerlikon Metco (U.S.) Inc.
- Performance Rod & Custom
- Plasma Technology Inc.
- Pratt & Whitney
- Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.
- Precision Coatings Inc.
- Priest Electric
- Prostrip Professional Metal Refinishing Inc.
- Progressive Surface Inc.
- Ram Pro-Line
- Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials
- Sandvik Inc.
- Seco Tools Inc.
- Solar Atmospheres Inc.
- Specialized Coatings
- Starfire Systems Inc.
- Swain Tech Coatings, Inc.
- Sylco Inc.
- Tech Line Coatings Inc.
- Technetics Group
- Ultramet
- Ulvac Technologies Inc.
- Utc Aerospace Systems (Acquired By Collins Aerospace)
- White Engineering Surfaces Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54ieji
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article