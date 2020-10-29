The North America liposome drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 2735.64 million by 2027 from US$ 1390.53 million in 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978902/?utm_source=PRN



The liposome drug delivery market is growing primarily due to the Increasing Prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for non-invasive drug delivery system along with rising R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical companies are some of the driving force of the market. Whereas, high cost associated with development of Non-invasive drug delivery system is about to hinder the market growth during forecast period.



The Liposome are novel drug delivery system (NDDS) , they are vesicular structures consisting of bilayers which form spontaneously when phospholipids are disappeared in water. They are microscopic vesicles in which an aqueous volume is entirely enclosed by a membrane composed of lipid bilayers.



Over the past few decades, research and development (R&D) in liposomal drug delivery systems is increasing across the world due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease.Drug delivery is the process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans.



Liposomal drug delivery offers various advantages such as improved pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, enhanced therapeutic efficacy, and decreased toxicity making these delivery systems ideal for patients suffering from various chronic conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases.



Liposomes are rapidly gaining acceptance as nano-carriers for various pharmaceutical applications.Compositions of cholesterol and phospholipids are becoming increasingly useful in liposome drug delivery.



As the nanoscience is optimizing liposome drug delivery, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are exploring alternative compositions with cholesterol as well as new techniques such as nanotechnology to improve the stability and drug release profiles with the help of encapsulation and other techniques. They are using liposomes for the generation of extracellular vesicles by targeted cells.



Manufacturers in the liposome drug delivery market are ramping up their R&D activities in order to unlock new lipid compositions and strategies that help to optimize the drug transport and stability of liposomes.



Research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies are now focusing in collaborative work to address the COVID-19 outbreak.This has eventually shifted their focus from their regular supply of liposome drug delivery.



Majority of the companies which are operating in the manufacturing segment of liposome drug delivery products are currently working on various therapeutic segment to tackle the pandemic situation.In the upcoming years, the research activities are expected to accelerate owing to their potential in treating wide range of diseases.



The COVID-19 outbreak highlights potential vulnerabilities in both our drug supply chain and clinical infrastructure, including the availability of adequate clinician resources.



Some of the significant secondary sources for automated compounding systems market included in the report are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978902/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

