The North America optical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,229.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 815.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the optical microscopes market is primarily attributed to increasing advancement in nanotechnology and rising innovative product development.However, limitation of the optical microscope are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, high GDP and growing investment is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America optical microscopes market in the coming years.

To gain a high number of market share companies are investing in the development of a new microscope.These microscopes are produced by keeping in consideration of the requirement from the end user.



This technologically advanced product gives the company an edge over the competitor.The market is highly competitive, which requires continuous improvement in technology.



Companies in the optical microscopes market are gradually focusing on software-based variation to remain competitive.Since the demand from the life sciences industry for research is rising, Olympus one of the player in optical microscope has launched the IXplore microscope range for modern laboratory life sciences and medical application requirements.



This product comes with an automated imaging technology feature for accurate and efficient experiments and the IXplore Live feature for precise live cell imaging. Flinn Advanced Compound Microscopes that deliver high-quality optics launched by Flinn Scientific Inc. which are considered the best for advanced biological science courses and include easy-to-use software. Companies like Carl Zeiss, BioTek Instruments. Developing products with integrated automated platforms to increase their application in life science. Development of new advanced products with faster performance and easy sample preparation techniques are expected to boost product demand. Technical development to integrate with display modalities to display images in High Definition (HD) and 3-dimensional (3D) views are expected to increase the demand further.

In 2018, the inverted microscope segment held a largest market share of the optical microscopes market, by product.The inverted microscope is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages such as single offered by these type that include wide research in the field of cell biology and histology.



The inverted microscope segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Academics & research institute segment a largest market share of the optical microscopes market, by end user in 2018.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities.



Academics & research institute segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

