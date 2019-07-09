NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America restorative dentistry market is to reach US$ 9,270.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,479.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.







The growth of the restorative devices market is primarily attributed due to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay, and technological developments in restorative dentistry. However, high cost of restorative dentistry and dental implants are expected to hamper the growth of the market at certain extent.



The North American region is likely to experiencing the growth in the restorative dentistry due to rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The dental cosmetic industry in the U.S. has growing from last decade owing to the demand and fame it has achieved over a period. Millennial and baby boomers population are generally opt for cosmetic implant procedures such as smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the Restorative Dentistry market. Restorative Dentistry includes dental implants which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric population across the globe, however a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Dental implants function as natural-looking teeth and can last as long as regular teeth.



According to American Dental Association (ADA), as of 2018, there are 199,486 dentists are working in U.S. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics mentions that, the dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the growing adoption of the cosmetic dental procedures and treatments which also include the application of restorative dentistry will drive the global restorative dentistry market over the coming years.



In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating.Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership.



The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the market.



Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market for the restorative dentistry during the forecast owing to the factors such as rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay among the others.



Exhibit: Mexico Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



NORTH AMERICA RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY - MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

Restorative Materials

Direct Restorative Material

Amalgam

Composites

Glass Ionomers

Other Direct Restorative Materials

Indirect Restorative Materials

Metal-Ceramic

Ceramic

Other Indirect Restorative Materials

Biomaterials

MTA

Biodentine

Etching and Bonding Agents/Adhesives

Dental Impression Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

CAD/CAM Systems

Handpieces

Rotary Instruments

Light Curing Equipment

Casting Devices

Mixing Devices

Furnaces

Articulating Equipment

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Danaher

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

VOCO GmbH

Brasseler USA

DiaDent Group



