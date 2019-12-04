NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America smart inhalers market is expected to reach US$ 3,749.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 503.91 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 25.7% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the smart inhalers market is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population rising prevalence of COPD and asthma, along with rising awareness regarding the medical condition as well as the presence of supportive associations in the region.However, risks associated with cyber threats with smart inhalers are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, development of growth in the North America healthcare market is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America smart inhalers market in the coming years.

The cases of asthma and COPD has been increasing across the globe at a significant rate.During recent years, there has been rise in the number of smokers as well as air pollution in developed as well as developing countries.



Asthma is a non-communicable disease categorized by recurrent attacks of breathlessness and wheezing, which differ in severity and frequency from person to person.While an asthma attack occurs, the lining of the bronchial tubes swells, affecting the airways to narrow, hence limiting the flow of air into and out of the lungs.



Recurrent asthma symptoms frequently lead to feeling of daytime fatigue, sleeplessness, reduced activity levels and school and work absence.As per estimates provided by the WHO, there are currently 235 million people suffering from asthma across the globe.



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults above 18 years of age currently having asthma are approximately 19 million in the United States, accounting for almost 7.7% of the total adult population.

Similarly, there has been rising prevalence of COPD across the North America.Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive fatal lung disease that leads to breathlessness, leading to predisposes then exacerbations and later causes serious illness.



As per the Global Burden of Disease Study report, a prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD were recorded globally during the year 2016. It is estimated that globally approximately 3.17 million deaths were caused due to COPD during the year 2015, accounting for almost 5% of all deaths in 2015. The prevalence of COPD has been high in developed nations during the recent years. For instance, COPD is recognized as the third leading cause of death by disease in the United States. Approximately, 11 million individuals are diagnosed with COPD. Hence, the rising prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD is anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart inhalers market across the globe at an exponential rate.



In 2018, the inhalers segment held a largest market share of the smart inhalers market, by product.The inhalers is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the increasing mortality rate of asthma.



The inhalers segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Home-care setting segment a largest market share of the smart inhalers market, by end user in 2018.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.



As smart inhaler devices are connected digitally, enabling the patients to get advice from their physicians, even when situated far away. Home-care setting segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for smart inhalers included in the report are, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, Amiko Digital Health Limited, and others.



