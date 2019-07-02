NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America visual analytics market accounted for US$ 898.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of13.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 1288.1 Mn in 2025. Business Users expect clean representation of Data in various forms and channels. Visual Analytics is evolving alongside the growing importance of Digital technology and Analytics. The increasing number of client-side JS Frameworks - Esp. The visualization frameworks like D3.js will help build custom visual analytics tools. On the other end, standard tools like Power BI, Qlikview, and Tableau are getting good traction with the business community. The more choices in terms of visualizations, adaptability to current BI tools will increase the popularity. There may not be one clear winner, but custom tools on Visualization Frameworks and tools like PowerBI, Qlikview, and Tableau will see more traction with business users and developers.

The North America visual analytics market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America visual analytics market further.



Companies operating in the North America visual analytics market are focused on providing advanced visual analytics solutions to gain a broader customer base and generate more revenues. The increasing penetration of the internet and a growing amount of data generated are the significant factors driving the growth of North America visual analytics market.

The North America visual analytics market by deployment type is segmented into cloud and on premise deployment.In today's era, large enterprises are increasingly using cloud computing, and a vast amount of data is being transacted online.



The same trend has been observed among the small and mid-sized enterprises as well.Cloud offers the enterprise with a wide range of visual analytics tools with cost-effective and easy deployment models.



It provides the enterprise easy access to various specialized tools such as Tableau, QLIK Tools, Spotfire, Microsoft Tools, SAS Tools, IBM Tools, and SAP are among others. Cloud-based visual analytics software provides the businesses with the shifting of IT expenses to operating expenditure rather than capital expenditure and provides an opportunity to leverage advanced visual analytics capabilities.

The overall North America visual analytics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America visual analytics market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America visual analytics market based on all the segmentation provided for the North America region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America visual analytics industry. Some of the players present in North America visual analytics market are Advizor Solutions, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, and Tibco Software Inc. among others.

