The North America wound irrigation solutions market is expected to reach US$ 934.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 667.85 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the wound irrigation solutions market is primarily attributed to the rising cases of burn.However, negligence towards the use of wound irrigation solutions and lack of reimbursement is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, technological advancement in wound care products is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America wound irrigation solutions market in the coming years.

In wound care, some advanced products are ideally preferred for the post-surgery wound treatment.In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation launched the Revize / Revize-X Collagen Matrix, for plastic and reconstructive surgery.



The matrix is an expandable matrix which is offering up to double the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded. In April 2017, Acelity invented V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System in U.S. The system is works on negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, that aids the clinicians' experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology. In November 2016, B. Braun Medical Inc. launched Prontosan Wound Gel X. The only available wound gel containing Betaine and Polyhexanide (PHMB). Prontosan Wound Gel X is launched for maintaining a clean and moist wound environment that is conducive to healing. In October 2016, developed by HARTMANN, the patented HydroClean plus is a Hydro-Responsive Wound Dressing that provides optimum wound bed preparation. Its approach to wound treatment prompted the unique mechanism of HydroClean plus resulted in the Journal of Wound Care (JWC) and the acclaimed World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) to select it as one of the top three products worldwide. The high innovative products launched for wound care is expected to be a factor driving the market during the forecast period, owing to its use in various surgical procedures.

In 2018, the wetting agents segment held a largest market share of the wound irrigation solutions market, by product.However, the antiseptics segment expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as the antiseptics are widely used in hospitals and other healthcare settings to reduce the risk of infection during surgical procedures.



The wetting agents segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the hospitals & clinics held a largest market share of the wound irrigation solutions market, by end user.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to offer advanced treatment options, diagnostic and treatment services for multiple indications.



Moreover, the similar segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

