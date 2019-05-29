The North American biosolids market was majorly dominated by the top 10 players in 2017

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The market for North America biosolids is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market are replacing hazardous chemical fertilizers and stringent government emission laws. However, lack of awareness about biosolids and low rate of adoption are likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.







Class A EQ (exceptional quality) type of biosolids dominated the market in 2017 and with increasing horticulture and farming, uses of biosolids are projected to drive the usage of Class A EQ biosolids.

Technology advancements in biosolids are anticipated to provide various opportunities over the forecast period.

United States dominated the market with the largest consumption and is also projected to register the highest CAGR through the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Agriculture Land Application to Dominate the Market



Agriculture land applications account for the largest share of biosolids, in terms of consumption. Consistent population growth across North America is expected to augment the need for agriculture yields, which may positively affect the consumption of biosolids in the sector.

However, the overall cropland area in the United States has been fluctuating over the past five years, witnessing a considerable decline in 2016-17.

Scientists and farmers are looking for new technologies to increase the productivity of crops, in order to meet the food demand, arising out of disproportionate population growth. Biosolids have long been used as fertilizers or soil conditioners and are gaining increasing attraction throughout the region.

Biosolids can be effectively used as fertilizer/soil conditioners for human crop production. These are usually incorporated into the soil with conventional farm equipment. They are also used as fertilizers for animal crop production. With the increasing crop protection, the consumption of biosolids is likely to increase across the region.



United States to Dominate the Market



United States has the highest share, accounting for almost 87% of the market, in 2017. The US EPA adopted the name 'biosolids', in order to differentiate high-quality treated sewage sludge from raw sewage sludge, containing large amount of pollutants. The current options for managing wastewater biosolids in the country include both non-reuse options (like landfilling) and beneficial reuse technologies (such as landfilling with biogas and energy recoveries). Biosolids are generated during wastewater treatment processes, and are extensively used to suffice the US EPA 40 CFR part 503 regulations. Support from the government and public for environment-friendly technologies are among the few factors that are primarily driving the biosolids market in the current scenario.



Competitive Landscape

The North American biosolids market was majorly dominated by the top 10 players in 2017. All the companies mentioned in the report have their presence in only some states/provinces. Synagro Technologies is the leader in the North American biosolids market, followed by DC Water, Casella Waste Systems, Merrell Bros, and BCR Environmental. Other prominent players in the market include NEFCO Biosolids, Walker Industries, and GeoEnvironment Technologies, among others.



