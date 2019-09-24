The North American International Auto Show Partners with Beth Chappell as Director of Special Programs for 2020 Show

"Beth is a proven leader and a well-respected professional among executives in the industry," said Rod Alberts, NAIAS executive director. "With her decades of experience, Beth will help the show attract the top minds and industry disrupters to Detroit in June. Our speakers and symposiums will be heard by thousands of media and industry members from around the world, and Beth will help draw the best of the best."

Chappell will focus on building the show's current AutoMobili-D speaking program with the brightest minds in mobility, which includes thought leaders from government entities, financial and investment agencies, automakers and suppliers, and more.

"I am honored and excited to work with the NAIAS," Chappell said. "Our goal is to help Michigan build upon its leadership role in the global mobility space by bringing prominent voices and insights to the show. The NAIAS already attracts a global audience. Enhancing the AutoMobili-D thought leadership component will really up our game on the world stage."

Prior to the partnership with NAIAS, Chappell was owner and co-founder of RediMinds, a data strategy and consulting company she recently sold. Until November 2017, Chappell served as President and CEO of the Detroit Economic Club (DEC) for 15 years and is credited with rebuilding it into one of the nation's premier speaking venues. In that role, she regularly interacted with significant business, government, academic and other leaders across the nation and the globe.

Chappell sits on the boards of American Axle & Manufacturing Corporation, Citizen's Research Council, the DEC, the Detroit Regional Chamber, Detroit Zoo, Michigan/Israel Business Alliance, MSU Southeast Michigan Campaign Cabinet and The Parade Company.

NAIAS media credentials and industry preview day tickets will be available in early 2020. Speaker applications will open in Q4 2019.

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 32nd year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives, and announce industry-shaping plans. NAIAS is the only event of its kind to present six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Press Preview, an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology; Industry Preview, a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity on the show floor; Charity Preview, the largest single-night fundraiser across the globe; and then concluding with an eight-day Public Show. For more information, visit naias.com.

2020 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery: Saturday, June 6

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11

Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Charity Preview: Friday, June 12

Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Saturday, June 20

SOURCE North American International Auto Show

