The North American Printing Inks Industry is Projected to Reach $14 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Printing Inks Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Process, Resin Type, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America printing inks market is projected to grow by 4.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $14,134 million by 2031, driven by the increasing demand and use of printing ink in packaging and labelling applications, the rising digital printing, the advent of 3D printing technology, and the fast growing retail and e-commerce industry.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America printing inks market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America printing inks market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Product Type, Process, Resin Type, Application, and Country.



Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solvent-based Ink

Water-based Ink

Oil-based Ink

UV Ink

UV-LED Ink

Other Types of Inks

Based on Process, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Lithographic Printing

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Other Processes

By Resin Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Modified Resin

Hydrocarbon

Modified Cellulose

Acrylics

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Other Resin Types

By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Packaging & Labelling

Rigid Packaging (Rigid Plastic Containers, Paperboard Containers, Metal Cans, Corrugated Boxes, Other Rigid Packaging)

Flexible Packaging

Labels

Other Packaging

Commercial and Publication

Textiles

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Process, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Solvent-based Ink

3.3 Water-based Ink

3.4 Oil-based Ink

3.5 UV Ink

3.6 UV-LED Ink

3.7 Other Types of Inks



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Process

4.1 Market Overview by Process

4.2 Lithographic Printing

4.3 Flexographic Printing

4.4 Gravure Printing

4.5 Digital Printing

4.6 Other Processes



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Resin Type

5.1 Market Overview by Resin Type

5.2 Modified Resin

5.3 Hydrocarbon

5.4 Modified Cellulose

5.5 Acrylics

5.6 Polyamide

5.7 Polyurethane

5.8 Other Resin Types



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Packaging & Labelling

6.2.1 Rigid Packaging

6.2.2 Flexible Packaging

6.2.3 Labels

6.2.4 Other Packaging

6.3 Commercial and Publication

6.4 Textiles

6.5 Other Applications



7 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S.

7.3 Canada

7.4 Mexico



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Altana AG

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Dow

Epple Druckfarben AG

Flint Group

FUJIFILM Corporation

Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

Sakata Inx Corporation

Sanchez SA de CV

SICPA HOLDING SA

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Sun Chemical Corporation

T&K TOKA Corporation

Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd

Wikoff Color Corporation

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited

Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

