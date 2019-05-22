The North East Regional Urgent Care Association Announces Open Registration for Fifth Annual Conference

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North East Regional Urgent Care Association (NERUCA) announced this week that registration is now open for the fifth annual urgent care conference, which will be held at the MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts on November 4-5, 2019.

The conference is expected to have up to 150 attendees and host vendors from the urgent care industry. All sessions are in a relaxed, intimate environment and are led by industry leading experts, such as David Stern, CEO of Experity, Alan Ayers, CEO of Velocity Urgent Care, and many more. The conference includes a leadership and provider track in which providers will be able to earn CME credits. Attendees will also have access to more than 30 hand-picked urgent care vendors during our networking breaks and reception.

Todd Martin, NERUCA's vice president, expects NERUCA members to grow professionally as they learn and network at this year's conference, especially as this marks the fifth year of the NERUCA conference.

"We are so excited to celebrate the fifth anniversary of our conference this November," says Todd Martin. "Our goal has always been to help urgent care professionals in their career. Whether it's sitting in sessions led by the industry experts or networking with other professionals, we hope that members feel more confident as they navigate the ever-changing urgent care landscape."

To register or learn more, go to https://neruca.org/2019-Conference .

North East Regional Urgent Care Association

The North East Regional Urgent Care Association began in 2013 and prioritizes representing urgent cares in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont in the face of regulatory and legislative demands. NERUCA provides regional access to legislative and payer advocacy, world class educational opportunities and cutting edge industry partners to support centers, allowing owners/operators and staff to do best for patients and communities.

