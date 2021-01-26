The North Face Introduces VECTIV™ Footwear, Bringing Innovative Carbon Fiber Soling Architecture to the Trail

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The North Face introduces VECTIV™, an innovative trail-focused footwear system. After two years of heavy investment in research and development, more than 6,000 miles of athlete testing and proven on-trail success, The North Face is proud to introduce this revolutionary soling architecture, tuned for the demands of running and hiking on technical, mountainous terrain.

(PRNewsfoto/The North Face) (PRNewsfoto/The North Face)

Starting today, consumers will be able to purchase the most premium trail running shoe in the VECTIV™ lineup, Flight VECTIV™. According to studies conducted by third-party research, the Flight VECTIV™ reduces downhill tibial impact by 10%, allowing runners to comfortably log more miles without compounding impact.

Traditionally reserved for road running footwear, The North Face saw a unique opportunity to bring carbon fiber and composite plate technologies to the trail running and hiking markets. This novel application aligns to The North Face's commitment to constantly push the boundaries of innovation.

Positioned beneath an incredibly light, comfortable, and protective mesh upper, VECTIV™ is a soling architecture comprised of a 3D VECTIV™ plate against the sole, a finely tuned VECTIV™ rocker midsole and SurfaceCTRL outsole. This unique construction delivers superior stability, grip, and shock absorption without compromising energy efficiency.

"The Flight VECTIV are fast, light, and responsive," said Kaytlyn Gerbin, Runner for The North Face. "The plate gives the shoes a responsive and high-performance feel, and the streamlined upper keeps the shoes lightweight while maintaining the 'fits like a glove' feeling. From the 93-mile Wonderland Trail in the Pacific Northwest to racing the 80-mile Transgrancanaria course, I've trusted and relied on these shoes to propel me forward."

Since the inception of VECTIV™, 14 athletes from The North Face team have set 17 records around the world including: Kaytlyn Gerbin's 18 hours, 41 minutes, 54 on the Wonderland Trail; Coree Woltering's 21 days, 13 hours and 35 minutes on the Ice Age Trail; and Pau Capell's solo UTMB attempt of 21:17:18.

"The Flight VECTIV has quickly become my favourite race shoe," said Pau Capell, Runner for The North Face. "It feels fast but also provides real stability and grip on the descents and these are the moments that make all the difference."

Starting with the most premium shoe in the collection, the Flight VECTIV™, The North Face will launch eight key styles for trail running and hiking with pricing ranging from $125 to $199.

Beginning today, the Flight VECTIV™ will be available for purchase in select specialty run shops and available for pre-order at thenorthface.com/VECTIV.

Additional VECTIV styles will be available online and in-store through The North Face in February 2021. Visit thenorthface.com/VECTIV for more detail.

SOURCE The North Face