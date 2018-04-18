The North Face Launches New "Bottle Source" Collection to Support National Parks

For The North Face, the Bottle Source collection furthers its pursuit of more sustainable materials and extends the lifecycle of single-use plastic bottles. The program, utilizing recycled bottles from the waste streams from parks to create super soft t-shirts and durable tote bags, brings together key components of the recycling loop—the source, the collector, the thread, and product producer.

The Bottle Source program has already collected more than 160,000 lbs. of plastic bottles sourced from waste from Yosemite, Grand Teton, and Great Smoky Mountains National Parks. The funds donated by The North Face will be made available to these national parks by the National Park Foundation to support sustainability projects, such as bear-proof recycling bins and reusable water bottle filling stations

"The North Face partnership inspires people to think about sustainability in a whole new way," said Katherine Chesson, vice president of grants and programs at the National Park Foundation. "The Bottle Source program not only helps reduce waste, it is also a source of funding for important projects at national parks."

"Bottle Source is a fitting next step in our materials innovation," said James Rogers, Director of Sustainability at The North Face. "This collection helps fund sustainability efforts in our national parks as more and more people enjoy these stunning places."

The North Face is committed to continuously improving the environmental performance of our products. You can find recycled polyester in many of our core products like the Reaxion line and our iconic Denali Jacket. In 2017, we launched the Cali Wool Beanie made with Climate Beneficial Wool, which uses regenerative farming practices, to produce wool to pull carbon into the soil. As of 2016, we use only 100% down certified under the Responsible Down Standard, across all down product lines, and have partnered with bluesign to help our mills reduce their impact by using water and energy more efficiently since 2008. Since 2010, The North Face has distributed millions in grants through the Explore Fund to nonprofit organizations working in powerful and creative ways to encourage participants to experience outdoor activities and develop an enduring appreciation of the outdoors.

The Bottle Source collection includes men's and women's tees as well as a tote bag that feature icons of the great outdoors. The collection is available now at www.thenorthface.com and in stores in the US.

For more information on Bottle Source visit www.thenorthface.com/bottlesource.

About The North Face®

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world's leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and we are headquartered in California on a LEED Platinum-certified campus. For more information, please visit www.thenorthface.com.

About the National Park Foundation

Celebrating 50 years, the National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park Service's 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial Campaign for America's National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

Contact:

Eric Raymond

The North Face

Eric_Raymond@vfc.com

(510) 748-2714

Alanna Sobel

National Park Foundation

asobel@nationalparks.org

(202) 796-2538

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-north-face-launches-new-bottle-source-collection-to-support-national-parks-300631838.html

SOURCE The North Face

Related Links

http://www.thenorthface.com

