The North Face Launches "Renewed" to Keep Apparel in Use Longer

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 85 percent of textiles produced go to landfills every year. Clothing, shoes, and gear are often part of this. The North Face Renewed is evolving a traditional, linear business model into a circular model where clothing can be resold, repaired and recycled to keep it out of landfills and in the value chain.

"At The North Face, we take a holistic approach to sustainability," said James Rogers, Director of Sustainability at The North Face. "As we address the impacts of our products over their entire lifecycle, recommerce is an important next step in opening new markets and minimizing our impact on the planet. We are furthering our sustainability goals without sacrificing durability or technical standards. Ultimately, as we work to scale Renewed, we will be proving a larger, circular model for the industry."

Currently in its pilot phase, The North Face Renewed will only be offered online at this time. The North Face Renewed products – which will range from award-winning Summit Series to iconic Denali jackets to other popular collections -- will offer a great value due to the high quality and longevity of The North Face products.

The North Face is committed to continuously improving the environmental performance of products, from the award-winning Cali Wool Beanie made from Climate Beneficial Wool, to the recently announced Bottle Source Collection that turns plastic bottles from the waste streams of National Parks into t-shirts with a purpose. The North Face also uses recycled materials in many core products like the Reaxion and Surgent lines as well as the Denali Jacket.

The North Face Renewed pilot collection is available now at www.thenorthfacerenewed.com.

