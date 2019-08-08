The North Face Unveils Global Retail Strategy with Opening of New SoHo Location

The North Face set out to design a store as premium, long-lasting and sustainably built as the products it creates. The same level of detail and care the brand's designers use on every zipper pull and bonded seam was applied along with The North Face commitment to sustainability leading these efforts. The SoHo location and all new stores moving forward will feature FSC certified reclaimed wood, steel, granite and low VOC paints. The environments are purposefully designed for longevity and to avoid the need for wasteful refurbishing throughout the years.

"Our stores will continue to offer a convenient and seamless shopping experience, but it is no longer the sole mission of the store," said Mark Parker, Vice President of Direct to Consumer. "We're now focused on creating an environment that highlights our heritage and allows consumers to deeply connect with the brand as they prepare for their own exploration, wherever it may be."

Customers will immediately feel The North Face heritage and experience the brand's values in the updated retail space. Elements include a museum-like archive of The North Face athlete expeditions and significant icon products, a signature Half Dome scent that will instantly transport customers to the outdoors, alongside the team known as "guides," equipped to offer gear and exploration recommendations tailored to local adventure.

The 8,000 square foot store is the first of a number of planned updates to the brand's locations globally, including Seattle and Cherry Hill, NJ in the coming weeks, as well as locations in Europe later this fall. The North Face is committed to refreshing the majority of its fleet of stores by the end of 2024.

To mark the opening of the SoHo location, The North Face will host a grand opening event on Saturday, August 10, which will feature limited edition, custom basecamp duffel bags created in partnership with notable New York City artists including Adam Lucas and Eric Haze, as well as The North Face athlete Renan Ozturk.

The North Face's new SoHo location will open Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. at 584 Broadway New York, NY 10012.

About The North Face®

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world's leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and we are headquartered in California on a LEED Platinum-certified campus. For more information, please visit www.thenorthface.com.

US Media Contacts:

The North Face

Michaela Hardy

Sr. Public Relations Coordinator

510.289.3736

Michaela_Hardy@vfc.com

Press kit and images can be viewed here

SOURCE The North Face

Related Links

http://www.thenorthface.com

