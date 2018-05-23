The North Fork Table & Inn Plans a "High Season" Literary Summer

SOUTHOLD, N.Y., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Fork Table & Inn is hitting the books this summer. The iconic Southold restaurant has teamed up with NY Times best-selling author Judy Blundell for the launch of her new novel, The High Season (Random House, May 22), which is set on Long Island's North Fork. The collaboration will include culinary events with the author and a special High Season Getaway for two at The North Fork Table & Inn.

The package, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, includes:

2 nights accommodations

2 dinners (a chef's tasting and a 3-course)

Lunch at the North Fork Food Truck

A complimentary cocktail

A copy of The High Season

Wine tasting

Full breakfast

(Cost: $1000 per couple)

On July 1, there will be a Brunch and Book event where Blundell will sign books, do a reading, and answer questions as guests enjoy the best brunch on the North Fork. (11:30 am, $75 per person). And on July 5, families are invited to dine alfresco at the North Fork Food Truck, with delicious fare such as lobster rolls, burgers, banh mi and Claudia Fleming's famous cookies. Blundell will mingle with guests and do book signings. (5:00 p.m., $30 per person).

The partnership is a logical one for Blundell. Not only is The High Season set on the North Fork, but she has been visiting the area since she was a child. "I am so delighted to be partnering with The North Fork Table & Inn," Blundell says. " Their history of commitment to local farms and purveyors has been a guiding light on the North Fork. Sit me down in their dining room with a glass of wine and their risotto fritters and you will not find a happier human on the planet."

For reservations and more information, visit www.northforktableandinn.com

About The High Season:

It's Memorial Day weekend, and Ruth Beamish, her not-quite-ex-husband and their teenage daughter are packing up their belongings in their home overlooking the sea. In order to keep the house, add to the college fund, and save for retirement, they've put off a divorce and rent out the house. When an elegant new renter arrives, Ruth's life is turned upside down, and the whole town finds itself on the brink of tumultuous change in the midst of one unhinged, unforgettable summer.

About the Author:

Judy Blundell is the New York Times best-selling author of What I Saw and How I Lied, winner of the 2008 National Book Award for Young People's Literature. She's written more than 100 young adult novels under pseudonyms. The High Season is her debut adult novel.

About The North Fork Table & Inn

The North Fork Table & Inn is situated in Southold, in the heart of Long Island wine country. The historic inn is only two hours from NYC and offers elegant year round dining and accommodations. Executive chef Stephan Bogardus' progressive American cuisine features seasonal, locally grown biodynamic and organic produce, the freshest seafood from the pristine Peconic Bay and L.I. sound and award winning North Fork artisanal cheeses. Nationally acclaimed pastry chef & proprietor Claudia Fleming and partners Mike and Mary Mraz are veterans of New York's finest restaurants (Gramercy Tavern and Hearth). The Inn has four rooms and is furnished and operated in the tradition of the finest European and American country inns.

