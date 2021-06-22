The North Group Receives National Veteran Owned Business Certification

MILFORD, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Group (TNG), one of the top private security and risk management companies in the nation, has received the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) certification, verifying TNG as a veteran owned business.

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control. The NVBDC has become recognized as the source for corporations seeking certified Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses, and founding sponsors include Kellogg's, General Motors, and the Veteran Support Foundation.

Steven Hernandez, CEO of The North Group shared, "The North Group is proud of its roots and holds a very compassionate place for veterans. We have employed hundreds of veterans and will continue to do so in an effort to bring seasoned and experienced talent to the risk management and security market."

Headquartered in southeast Michigan, TNG offers custom security and risk mitigation solutions at both the individual and organizational levels. While most security companies service only one need, TNG manages complex projects with global teams of highly specialized individuals. TNG service offerings include:

Protective Services: Executive protection, workplace security, security drivers, residential security, venue/event security, global crisis management, asset transport, protective surveillance, tactical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM)

Due diligence, travel assessments, country briefs, secure travel planning

System analysis and penetration testing, social media monitoring, cursory digital footprint validation, concentrated monitoring, digital forensics

Threat assessments, red teaming, business continuity planning, emergency preparedness planning and training

Threat assessments, red teaming, business continuity planning, emergency preparedness planning and training Special Projects: Security system integration, crisis response, drone detection, electronic tracking, aviation support, specialized vehicle support

TNG operates worldwide with US management and offices in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Texas, Utah, and California. To learn more about The North Group, or to schedule a free consultation, visit tngdefense.com

About The North Group (TNG)

The North Group is an intelligence-driven, global risk management firm headquartered in southeast Michigan. TNG is expert in offering custom security solutions, protective services, crisis mitigation, and intelligence reporting at both the individual and organizational levels. Their team is comprised of subject matter experts from elite careers in federal and local law enforcement, military special operations, private security, and various intelligence agencies. For more information, visit tngdefense.com.

CONTACT:

Devon Bradley

Epic Blue Media

517-474-1573

[email protected]

SOURCE The North Group

