The North Shore Welcomes Back the Vans Pipe Masters

News provided by

Vans

Nov 18, 2024, 13:29 ET

The Iconic Specialty Contest serves as a platform for the next generation, championing those who are advancing both surfing and its culture

Stay updated with the latest Vans Pipe Masters action by following @Vans and @VansSurf on Instagram. For in-depth coverage and all the surf highlights, visit Stab Magazine

Explore the exclusive Vans Pipe Masters collection featuring limited-edition apparel and accessories. Available now at vans.com

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans, the original action sports brand, is excited to announce the upcoming Vans Pipe Masters, scheduled for December 8 to 20, 2024, on the legendary North Shore of Oahu. As a brand dedicated to fostering progress and celebrating the free-spirited mindset of youth culture, Vans proudly supports the Vans Pipe Masters—a platform that showcases the next generation of athletes who are redefining surfing and its cultural impact. The 2024 Vans Pipe Masters will showcase an elite field of both men's and women's surfers, all handpicked by Vans and officially sanctioned by the World Surf League (WSL). This year, Vans is thrilled to feature the artwork of Muhammad Fatchurofi, a talented illustrator based in Semarang, Indonesia, who will bring a distinctive artistic flair to the event.

Last year, local legends John Florence and Moana Jones-Wong triumphed at the Vans Pipe Masters, highlighting the remarkable talent of the North Shore. Vans is dedicated to supporting grassroots Hawaiian organizations, including Na Kama Kai, Sustainable Coastlines of Hawai'i, and the North Shore Community Land Trust. In honoring the legacy of Hawaiian surfers on the world stage, Vans is excited to announce that half of this year's invitees will be residents of Hawaii and Native Hawaiians.

Vans is dedicated to promoting equality in surfing by offering equal prize money for both men and women. With a total prize purse of $300,000, surfers from around the world—including notable international and Hawaiian athletes like Imaikalani DeVault, Puamakamae DeSoto, Bella Kenworthy, Molly Picklum, Noa Deane, Balaram Stack, Mason Ho, Makana Pang, Nathan Florence, Vaihitimahana Inso, Tosh Tudor, Caity Simmers, and Harry Bryant—will have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious Vans Pipe Masters trophy.

The Vans Pipe Masters features an innovative leaderboard format, where surfers participate in three rounds, aiming to achieve their three highest-scoring rides. The top four women and men surfers will then advance to the finals for a chance to claim the coveted trophy.

As a brand deeply rooted in youth culture, Vans recognizes its responsibility to protect the surfing environment for future generations. To support this mission, Vans is once again partnering with Sustainable Coastlines Hawai'i for the event's on-site waste diversion program. With over eight years of collaboration, Sustainable Coastlines Hawai'i helps Vans increase environmental and social responsibility at its events. Thanks to this partnership, the 2023 Vans Pipe Masters successfully diverted 1,848 pounds, or 80%, of all waste generated on-site from landfills and incineration.

Explore the exclusive Vans Pipe Masters collection featuring limited-edition apparel and accessories. Available now at vans.com

About Vans
Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the leading skateboarding and original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand inspires and empowers everyone to live "Off the Wall" embodying the youthful spirit of freedom, non-conformity, and relentless drive to push culture across action sports, music, art and design.

Vans, "Off the Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com
youtube.com/vans
tiktok.com/@vans
instagram.com/vans
facebook.com/vans

SOURCE Vans

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Vans Celebrates New York's Skate Community with a Block Party in Brooklyn

Vans Celebrates New York's Skate Community with a Block Party in Brooklyn

Vans' core mission is to celebrate skateboarding's impact on culture and champion the skateboarding world's creatives who are "Always Pushing"...
Vans Announces "Always Pushing" a New Approach to Vans Global Storytelling

Vans Announces "Always Pushing" a New Approach to Vans Global Storytelling

Ask any skater: the good stuff happens when you push the limits in pursuit of progression. When you engage in constant forward motion, honoring and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Fashion

Fashion

Retail

Retail

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics