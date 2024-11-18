The North Shore Welcomes Back the Vans Pipe Masters

Last year, local legends John Florence and Moana Jones-Wong triumphed at the Vans Pipe Masters, highlighting the remarkable talent of the North Shore. Vans is dedicated to supporting grassroots Hawaiian organizations, including Na Kama Kai, Sustainable Coastlines of Hawai'i, and the North Shore Community Land Trust. In honoring the legacy of Hawaiian surfers on the world stage, Vans is excited to announce that half of this year's invitees will be residents of Hawaii and Native Hawaiians.

Vans is dedicated to promoting equality in surfing by offering equal prize money for both men and women. With a total prize purse of $300,000, surfers from around the world—including notable international and Hawaiian athletes like Imaikalani DeVault, Puamakamae DeSoto, Bella Kenworthy, Molly Picklum, Noa Deane, Balaram Stack, Mason Ho, Makana Pang, Nathan Florence, Vaihitimahana Inso, Tosh Tudor, Caity Simmers, and Harry Bryant—will have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious Vans Pipe Masters trophy.

The Vans Pipe Masters features an innovative leaderboard format, where surfers participate in three rounds, aiming to achieve their three highest-scoring rides. The top four women and men surfers will then advance to the finals for a chance to claim the coveted trophy.

As a brand deeply rooted in youth culture, Vans recognizes its responsibility to protect the surfing environment for future generations. To support this mission, Vans is once again partnering with Sustainable Coastlines Hawai'i for the event's on-site waste diversion program. With over eight years of collaboration, Sustainable Coastlines Hawai'i helps Vans increase environmental and social responsibility at its events. Thanks to this partnership, the 2023 Vans Pipe Masters successfully diverted 1,848 pounds, or 80%, of all waste generated on-site from landfills and incineration.

Explore the exclusive Vans Pipe Masters collection featuring limited-edition apparel and accessories. Available now at vans.com

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the leading skateboarding and original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand inspires and empowers everyone to live "Off the Wall" embodying the youthful spirit of freedom, non-conformity, and relentless drive to push culture across action sports, music, art and design.

Vans, "Off the Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

tiktok.com/@vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

SOURCE Vans