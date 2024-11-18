The North Shore Welcomes Back the Vans Pipe Masters
Nov 18, 2024, 13:29 ET
The Iconic Specialty Contest serves as a platform for the next generation, championing those who are advancing both surfing and its culture
COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans, the original action sports brand, is excited to announce the upcoming Vans Pipe Masters, scheduled for December 8 to 20, 2024, on the legendary North Shore of Oahu. As a brand dedicated to fostering progress and celebrating the free-spirited mindset of youth culture, Vans proudly supports the Vans Pipe Masters—a platform that showcases the next generation of athletes who are redefining surfing and its cultural impact. The 2024 Vans Pipe Masters will showcase an elite field of both men's and women's surfers, all handpicked by Vans and officially sanctioned by the World Surf League (WSL). This year, Vans is thrilled to feature the artwork of Muhammad Fatchurofi, a talented illustrator based in Semarang, Indonesia, who will bring a distinctive artistic flair to the event.
