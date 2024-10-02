The North Star Capital Fund LLC Investor Return Exceeds 13.5% APR Since Inception!

The North Star Capital Fund LLC is currently open for new capital investment!

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second quarter of 2024, The North Star Capital Fund LLC ("Fund") reported an outstanding 13.5% average APR net return since inception for its Fund Members who have reinvested or "rolled over" all their distributions. The Fund had another strong quarter, reporting a 9.1% APR net return to the Fund's Members, well within its guidelines of 8.0-10.0%. Since inception, the average APR net return for Fund Members that take quarterly distributions has been 11.0%. "The Fund continues to outperform similar funds by close to 50%," states John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments LLC ("LHJS") and a Managing Member of the Fund. "For investors who prefer an investment secured by California real estate, one that does not rely on the unpredictability of the stock market, The North Star Capital Fund is a proven choice. The Fund managers have the combined wisdom of over one hundred years of experience in real estate. They have been through many real estate market cycles and are well-equipped to handle any problems that may arise.

"The 2025 outlook for the Fund and the economy is very positive due to the decrease in interest rates," states Mr. Simonse. "The real estate market is highly dependent on loan interest rates. After the Fed cut interest rates half a percent at the September meeting, mortgage rates responded by dropping to 6% for 30-year fixed and 5.5% for 15-year loans. Most analysts expect the Fed to cut rates another half point by the end of the year and a full point in 2025. As rates drop, housing prices are expected to increase. For buyers who have been on the fence, the best time to buy will be around the end of the year, when there is less competition with other buyers and before home prices jump up."

Mr. Simonse continues, "In California, single-family median home prices this year were up statewide about 5% over last year. They are predicted to be up an additional 6% next year. However, much of this growth is occurring in outlying areas, not in the big cities. For example, the housing market in San Francisco, once the bellwether of rising real estate prices, is expected to continue to decline next year, with prices dropping an additional 3-5% due to affordability problems, poor governance, and the lack of office workers. While on the other hand, prices in Los Angeles and the Greater Los Angeles area should continue to rise moderately."

About The North Star Capital Fund LLC

The Fund provides construction, remodeling, and other business-purpose loans in the Bay Area and the greater Los Angeles area, where the demand for construction lending is extremely high.

The North Star Capital Fund is open to accredited investors only. Call now if you would like to invest in trust deeds alongside Mr. Simonse and his partners.

Contact: John W. Simonse Phone: 925-603-0433 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The North Star Capital Fund LLC