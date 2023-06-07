The North Star Capital Fund LLC Investor Return Since Inception Exceeds 13% APR

The North Star Capital Fund LLC is currently open for new capital investment!

CONCORD, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the end of the first quarter of 2023, The North Star Capital Fund LLC ("Fund') reported an outstanding 13.30% APR net return since inception for its Fund Members who have reinvested or "rolled over" all their distributions. The Fund had another exceptional quarter, reporting a 10.01 % APR net return to the Fund's Members. Since inception, the APR net return for Fund Members that take quarterly distributions has been 11.51% "The Fund continues to outperform similar funds by more than 40%," states John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments LLC ("LHJS") and a Managing Member of the Fund. Mr. Simonse goes on to say that "Even though the real estate market has been turbulent over the last year, the Fund has reported very consistent returns since its inception. The Fund carefully chooses the properties it lends on, as well as the contractors and property owners who are involved in the construction of the project. Once the loan is made, the Fund closely monitors and manages the draw process with the help of LHJS, which has been managing construction loans since 1999."

"Some investors have expressed concern in regards to the real estate market. However, although the market was down at the beginning of the year, median prices have started to rise again," states Mark Hanf, co-manager of the Fund and CEO of Pacific Private Money, Inc. Mark goes on to say, "It looks like the market is perking up again. Days on the market is at the lowest level and homes sold above list price are at their highest level since August of 2022. Mark adds that "The Fed is also expected to hold rates steady for the next few months and rates are expected to go down near the end of the year."

Mathias Coordes, the third Member of the Fund's Management team and the Fund's head underwriter and loan originator states that "Banks are funding fewer construction loans, even though new housing is desperately needed. I'm seeing a much higher volume of loan requests now, along with loan requests from better borrowers." Matt continues, "Having the Feds increase interest rates has helped the Fund's return a lot, because not only are we getting more loans to choose from, but we can now charge higher rates on our loans as well!"

"The Fund has approximately two-thirds of its loans in the greater Los Angeles area and one-third in the San Francisco Bay Area," according to John Simonse. "By keeping the Fund's loan portfolio geographically diverse and focusing lending activities only in areas that have very diversified economies and large populations, areas that always need housing, the Fund mitigates risk. The Fund also only invests in loans on average of about 1 year in duration. By doing this, the Fund's loans closely follow the real estate market values as they go up and down. The Fund also ensures that borrowers sign personal guarantees for their loans, in addition to deeds of trust, to make sure the borrowers have additional financial backing for their projects in case it is needed."

About The North Star Capital Fund LLC

The Fund provides construction, remodeling, and other business-purpose loans in the Bay Area and the greater Los Angeles area, where the demand for construction lending is extremely high.

The North Star Capital Fund is open to accredited investors only. Call now if you would like to invest in trust deeds alongside Mr. Simonse and his partners.

Contact: John W. Simonse Phone: 925-603-0433 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The North Star Capital Fund LLC