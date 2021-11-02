The North Star Capital Fund LLC Reports Another Quarter of Double Digit Returns

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Star Capital Fund LLC continues to outperform its peer group of private money investment funds, report co-managers John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments LLC, and Mark Hanf, CEO of Pacific Private Money Inc., as the Fund achieved more than a 10.3% APR return for the 3rd quarter and a 13.8% return since inception for those investors with rollover accounts. Mr. Simonse states that "The high returns, which are over 50% higher than the average rate of return for private loan funds, are attributed to the 100 combined years of experience of the Fund Management team. Our team has experience not only in managing funds, but we all have real estate broker licenses and have developed and managed our own real estate construction projects. A lot of Funds are not managed by true real estate professionals or are managed by people that are new to fund management or do not have the depth of construction experience required to manage and fix the problems that can be associated with real estate construction lending."

"Management has also been able to provide these returns to the Fund Members due to the high number of loans that North Star has to choose from," states Mathias Coordes, the third member of the Management team and the Fund's head underwriter and loan originator. Mark Hanf adds, "In addition, the North Star Capital Fund has the opportunity to invest available cash into very short-term Notes provided by other Funds that I manage through my company Pacific Private Money Inc." Mark goes on to say that "All of our loans have very little risk. The loans have low LTV's, the properties are in great real estate markets, and the borrowers we lend to are experienced, with solid financial strength. All these attributes make our loans very secure."

"We have strong deal flow. I generally see about five million dollars of loans a day, which enables me to select the best loans for our Fund Members," adds Mr. Coordes. Mr. Simonse goes on to say that "This year has been extraordinary for California home sales, with the median home price projected to rise 23% this year. Next year, however, should return to a more normal housing market, with median home prices projected to rise 5.2% and interest rates to rise slightly to 3.5%. Lack of supply will continue to lift the median sale price, but the continued trend of employees working at home and living in more affordable, outlying areas will continue in 2022, resulting in only moderate median price gains."

"The bottom line is that the severe lack of housing in California will not end any time soon, which is great news for a construction lending fund like ours," states Mr. Coordes. Mr. Simonse adds that "There have also been some favorable housing bills passed this year in the state legislature, which will enable more housing to be built."

Mr. Simonse states that "Any accredited investor can invest in our Fund. Every loan we fund is secured by a deed of trust on real property, which makes investing in the Fund one of the safest investments available today." You will find no other fund with the success and experience that we have."

About The North Star Capital Fund LLC

The Fund provides construction, remodel, and other business-purpose loans, primarily in the Bay Area and other select cities throughout California. The demand for construction lending is extremely high. If you would like to invest in trust deeds alongside Mr. Simonse and his partners, The Fund is now accepting new investors.

