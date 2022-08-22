The North Star Capital Fund LLC Reports Two Years of Over 10% Quarterly APR Returns

The North Star Capital Fund LLC is currently open for new capital investment! #investments #realestateinvestments #trustdeeds #safeinvestments #investinginrealestate #realestateloans #realestate #investing

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Star Capital Fund LLC has done it again! The Fund had another fantastic quarter, reporting over a 10% APR net return to the Fund's Members for the second quarter of this year. For eight quarters in a row, the Fund's net quarterly return has topped a 10% APR return. As similar funds struggle to produce 7% APR returns to their investors, the North Star Capital Fund continues to outperform them by more than 40%. "There is no doubt that this Fund has been the best and safest place by far for investors to keep their investment dollars the last two years," states John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments LLC and a manager of the Fund. Mark Hanf, co- manager of the Fund and CEO of Pacific Private Money, Inc. goes on to say, "While other investors have been getting meager returns from money market accounts, munis, and bonds or suffering heavy losses in the stock market, the North Star Capital Fund's Members continue to cash in on a steady 10% quarterly APR return on their investment in the Fund."

The Fund's returns from inception have exceeded 13.3% APR for those investors with rollover accounts, report co-managers John W. Simonse and Mark Hanf. Both Mr. Simonse and Mr. Hanf are experienced and licensed real estate professionals who have long histories of successful real estate fund management. Mr. Simonse states that "The higher-than-average returns can be attributed to our management team of Mathias Coordes, our third partner and the Fund's head underwriter and loan originator, Mark, and myself, as well as our key employees, who have worked in the construction lending field for many years." Adds Mr. Simonse, "If you're an investor and you want to keep your money safe and have good results, then invest with seasoned real estate professionals who have managed funds and investments through the Great Recession and have the experience and know-how to get the job done through good times and bad."

"The safest way to invest your money is through a real estate loan fund," states Mr. Coordes. "All of the loans I underwrite are good loans secured by deeds of trust on real property. If you consider that The North Star Capital Fund has your investment spread over many of these same loans, then I would say you cannot find a safer scenario for the investment of your hard-earned money." Mark Hanf adds, "We are still getting a large amount of construction loan requests since in California there is a huge shortage of housing." Mr. Simonse adds, "The Fund loans are also really safe because the Fund only lends in areas of high employment, where housing is needed most, and there is always a good market for new homes.

Mr. Coordes states, "The Fund should continue to do well. Interest rates are increasing, which is cooling the housing market a bit, but also allowing the Fund to increase its loan rates. Housing inventory for sale has increased but is still historically low. Median home prices in the Bay Area are still predicted to increase over the next year."

