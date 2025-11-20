The Northeast Science & Technology Center Advances Next Phase of Campus Enhancements

"NEST was envisioned as a place where world-class science, technology and innovation converge," said Matthew P. Flath, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Onyx Equities. "The researchers and organizations that will soon call this campus home deserve a facility that reflects their ambition. With these renovations, we're setting the stage for an environment that will spark connection, collaboration, and discovery for years to come."

Renovation of the existing lobby, common corridors, cafeteria, fitness center, and auditorium will transform 15 NEST into a modern, first class life sciences building that provides centralized amenities intended to foster collaboration and innovation across the campus. Additional new amenities by the Onyx/MIG venture include tenant lounges, private dining facilities, a high-end coffee bar, outdoor glass dome conference rooms, and a spa-like mother's suite.

Since Onyx and MIG purchased the campus from Merck in 2023, NEST has become home to several organizations, including the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Revlon, and CoreWeave. Under a post-sale agreement, Merck continued operating within 15 NEST through September 2025, maintaining a network of state-of-the-art laboratories and biomanufacturing space. While these R&D spaces remain highly advanced, the surrounding amenity and common spaces are now being modernized to ensure that the entire facility reflects the same world-class standards of design, technology, and functionality that define the rest of the NEST campus.

The renovations will be completed in two phases. The first phase, which focuses on the building's central lobby and auditorium, is scheduled for completion by mid-2026. Phase two, which will be spread across the additional shared spaces in the building, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

About the Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center

The Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center is a 100+ acre life science and technology campus in Kenilworth, NJ. The campus is purpose-built and zoned for life science innovation, answering a need for immediately available, turn-key, and customizable office, laboratory, and bio-manufacturing space in the tri-state area. For more information about NEST, visit www.NestCenter.com .

About Onyx Equities, LLC

Headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, Onyx Equities, LLC is a leading, full-service real estate firm specializing in investment, asset repositioning, and ground-up development. Since its founding in 2004, Onyx has acquired more than $4 billion worth of diverse real estate assets throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and has executed over $1 billion in capital improvement projects under its signature repositioning program. For more information about Onyx Equities, visit www.OnyxEquites.com .

About Machine Investment Group

Machine Investment Group (MIG) is a real estate investment platform focused on opportunistic, distressed, and special situations across the United States. MIG invests primarily in the middle market, where its reputation as a reliable counterparty, solutions-oriented approach, and extensive direct sourcing relationships distinguish the firm from the competition. MIG's strict risk discipline, institutional operating processes, and sourcing network have been developed and tested over market cycles, overseen by a senior management team with experience managing investment vehicles totaling ~$2.4 billion. For more information please visit https://machineinv.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jeff Rusack

KNB Communications

[email protected]

For MIG:

Great Ink Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Northeast Science and Technology (NEST)