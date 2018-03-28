The Northern and Southern California District Council of Laborers Endorse Kevin De León For U.S. Senate

"Kevin de León's leadership, as California State Senate President pro Tempore, had significant impacts on the lives of every single Californian, especially in our hardworking communities," said Rocco Davis, Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) Vice President and Pacific Southwest Regional Manager. "He focuses on building California's economy, creating new and good-paying jobs and protecting workers' right to unionize. At a time when a vote in the Supreme Court threatens to destabilize unions nationwide, we need a leader in the U.S. Senate who will fight tirelessly to defend working families. I am confident Kevin de León is the right leader for this job."



"I am grateful for the endorsement of the Laborers' Union," Kevin de León said. "Together we will continue to grow our economy, create new jobs and make sure hardworking men and women can retire with dignity. We will not allow corporations to divide workers from their co-workers, muffle their voices, or wrestle away their power. Workers are sticking together no matter what, and I'll be right there with them every step of the way."

"Kevin de León is committed to making sure every hardworking Californian has a voice in the U.S. Senate," said Oscar De La Torre, LIUNA Vice President-at-large and Northern California District Council of Laborers' Business Manager. "Kevin has a track record of making sure our working class is treated with integrity and respect, and he has demonstrated his commitment to pursuing social and economic justice here in California."

"Californians deserve a leader in Washington, D.C. who pays attention to our working-class communities," said Jon P. Preciado, Southern California District Council of Laborers' Business Manager. "Kevin de León has consistently dedicated himself to protecting the right of hardworking men and women to unionize, while keeping predatory employers at bay by cracking down on wage theft. He stood by us as a leader in the California State Senate and will continue to create good-paying jobs and grow an economy that works for all Californians in the U.S. Senate."

In 2017, Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Kevin de León shouldered legislation to make historic investments to rebuild California's infrastructure. As a result, the state will invest $5 billion per year into revitalizing its roads, highways, and bridges - creating new jobs in the process. De León also championed landmark worker's compensation reforms in the Assembly, and in 2016 passed a law boosting California's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

