The Northern California Chapter Of The Institute Of Classical Architecture & Art Announces The Winners Of The 2018 Julia Morgan Awards

Named for the nationally renowned Bay Area architect and classicist, Julia Morgan, the ICAA's goal is to provide continued exposure and recognition for practitioners through these awards. Held every two years, the awards are given for design and craftsmanship that contributes to these traditions in Northern California and, in turn, builds on the legacy of Julia Morgan. By celebrating the honorees and their contributions to classicism, the awards also serve to educate both professionals and the public about the enduring excellence, appeal, and importance of the classical traditions in design.

The evening festivities include an awards ceremony and celebration party. Tickets can be purchased through the ICAA at classicist-nocal.org.

The 2018 ICAA Julia Morgan Awards honorees are:

ARCHITECTURE

G.P. Schafer Architect

Chambers + Chambers Architects

Alterations to a Hillside Residence

CRAFTSMANSHIP & ARTISANSHIP

Tony Smith Fine Furniture

Pier Table Tops in the style of Thomas Chippendale Jr.

INTERIOR DESIGN & DECORATION

James Marzo Design

A Bold Yet Timeless Approach to Classicism

HISTORIC RESTORATION

QuarryHouse

Hibernia Bank

STUDENT PORTFOLIO & SCHOLARSHIP

Calla Chang

PATRONAGE

Lindsay and Peter Joost

STEWARDSHIP

Martin Chapman

Curator, European Decorative Arts and Sculpture

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

The 2018 ICAA Julia Morgan Awards event sponsors:

Platinum: Foster Reeve Architectural & Ornamental Plaster

Gold: Tucker & Marks

Silver: The Wiseman Group

Bronze: BAMO, Coburn D. Everdell , AIA, Elizabeth Everdell Garden Design, and QuarryHouse; Benefactor: Allison Caccoma , Inc., Appleton Partners LLP, AudioVisions, Morgan Conolly , CoorItalia, Eric Johnson Associates, Inc., Ferguson & Shamamian Architects, G.P Schafer Architect, HEWN, Lencioni Construction, Maiden Stone, Merritt, Michael G. Imber Architects, The Nanz Company, Peninsula Custom Homes, Patricia Roberts – PDR Design, Sagrera Brazil Design, Françoise and Andrew Skurman , Stancil Studios, and Diane B. Wilsey

About ICAA

ICAA (formerly ICA&CA), founded as two separate nonprofit organizations in 1991 and 1968, respectively, merged in 2002 as a national nonprofit organization by a small group of passionate design professionals whose goals were to celebrate, teach and preserve the Classical Architectural tradition in America. It does so through education, publication, and advocacy. The organization has grown from humble beginnings to become the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the practice and appreciation of this classical tradition in architecture and the allied arts. The ICAA now has fifteen chapters throughout the United States and continues to grow.

ICAA-Northern California Chapter was founded in 2004. Growing in membership each year, it is comprised of dedicated architects, interior designers, landscape designers, allied professionals, assorted vendors, community leaders, patrons of arts and like-minded individuals. Learn more at classicist-nocal.org.

About Julia Morgan

Julia Morgan, the first female architect to graduate from the École de Beaux-Arts in Paris, and the first woman architect licensed in California, designed over 700 buildings during her remarkable career. In addition to Hearst Castle, Wyntoon and other Hearst residences, Julia Morgan is the visionary behind Asilomar Conference Center in Pacific Grove, The Berkeley City Club, the Bow Bay House at Lake Tahoe, The Greek Theatre and the Mining Building at U.C. Berkeley, and San Francisco's famous Livermore house.

About San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

The Green Room, located on the second floor of the Veterans Building, initially functioned as a lounge for World War I veterans. Today, the space known for its distinctive celadon walls, soaring ivory and parcel gilt ceiling, massive chandeliers, and russet tiled loggia, serves as a performance and reception hall. Architect Arthur Brown, Jr., designed both the San Francisco War Memorial and San Francisco City Hall. A student of École de Beaux-Arts in Paris, he and fellow graduate Julia Morgan were both mentored by Bernard Maybeck, a luminary of American architecture.

