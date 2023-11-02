The Northridge Group Names Lisa Butler as President

Appointment Signals Realignment and Expansion of Contact Center Consulting Solutions to Meet Evolving Employee and Customer Experience (CX) Needs

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northridge Group, an award-winning, women-owned contact center operations and Customer Experience (CX) consulting firm, proudly announces the appointment of Lisa Butler as its new President. Having served nearly two decades with the company, Butler's ascent signals continued stability in the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client value, as well as ushers in a new era of forward-thinking leadership focused on advancing customer and employee-centric services for Fortune 1000 organizations. 

"Lisa has been with The Northridge Group almost since its founding and we are excited to have her at the helm during this important phase of our collective growth," said Therese Fauerbach, Chief Executive Officer, Board Chair, and Company Co-Founder. "Her vision, expertise, leadership, and deep understanding of our core values will further solidify our market position and ensure we remain exceptionally positioned to address our clients' complex needs."

Butler's rich history with the organization, most recently as Managing Principal of Service Delivery, and comprehensive understanding of its people, clients, and service offerings have played a significant and pivotal role in the company's growth trajectory. Her rise from account management to service delivery to now steering the firm also demonstrates a familiar narrative of talent retention and personal growth the company has successfully fostered over the years.

"Our journey has been a remarkable one, and as an ESOP-owned company, I am honored to accept this role and lead our dynamic and seasoned team of employee-owners, all of whom bring rich first-hand experience from the very same client industries we have the pleasure of serving today," said Butler. "While our focus remains steadfast in delivering exceptional value to our clients, we will also continue to aggressively evolve both our solutions and skillsets in order to best match our client's changing needs, as well as their customers' heightened expectations."

Under Butler's leadership The Northridge Group will be aligning its expertise, leadership, and services around four experiential cornerstones that comprise the backbone of all successful contact center operations: Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), Operations Experience (OpX), and Digital Experience (DX). The company has also entered into several exciting partnerships in order to harness the plethora of contact center technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that have emerged in recent years. 

Prior to joining The Northridge Group, Butler spent her career in the telecommunications industry, where she held executive-level positions across a myriad of disciplines, including Regulatory, Sales, Product Management, and Operations. 

About The Northridge Group
The Northridge Group is an award-winning, women-owned consulting firm that specializes in contact center operations and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. An ESOP-owned company serving Fortune 1000 organizations in the healthcare, finance, telecommunications, retail, energy, transportation, and government sectors, The Northridge Group offers innovative solutions to complex business challenges across four key experiential pillars: Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Operations Experience, and Digital Experience. Learn more about company's value-driven consulting approach at www.northridgegroup.com

