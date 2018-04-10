The Northwest Company Pledges Military Support In Operation Hat Trick Partnership

"We are privileged to have the opportunity to support an organization as inspiring as Operation Hat Trick," stated Ross Auerbach, President of The Northwest Company. "As a brand in which charitable contributions are embedded in our core values, we are honored to partner with OHT to help continue fueling the patriotic momentum of the program in providing the aide our wounded soldiers and veterans need and deserve. We are eager to share our custom OHT products with our consumers and hope they take pride in knowing that their purchases are made with an even greater purpose."

The new collection from The Northwest Company features Operation Hat Trick branded custom blankets, throws and pillows, cinch back sacks and robes. A portion of the proceeds of The Northwest's OHT line will be donated towards fueling the program's mission. Fans and supporters can purchase these exclusive products online now at www.thenorthwest.com.

"Operation Hat Trick is honored to welcome The Northwest as a new licensee. They have long been known to be a very charitable company and veterans are high on the list of whom they honor," shared Dot Sheehan, Founder and CEO of Operation Hat Trick. "This partnership will enable us to make a difference in the lives of those service members and veterans recovering from visible and invisible injuries by filling some critical gaps in care. OHT is proud to have The Northwest join the OHT family."

Operation Hat Trick is a 501c3 helping America's injured service members recover from the visible and invisible wounds of war. Since 2014, OHT has given out nearly $800,000 to programs that meet its mission and, with support in part from The Northwest, is on track to reach an aggregate $1,000,000 by the end of 2018.

For more information about OHT, please visit www.operationhattrick.org, and to learn more about the brand partnership or to check out the branded merchandise, please visit www.thenorthwest.com.

About Operation Hat Trick

Operation Hat Trick increases awareness, support and funding for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of OHT branded merchandise, proceeds of which are distributed to selected organizations that support OHT's mission. Started after hearing a radio broadcast where the question of the day was "What is the one thing head wounded soldiers coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan want the most?" and the answer, a baseball cap, Operation Hat Trick has grown into an international brand. Operation Hat Trick helps to fill critical gaps in care that the government or other agencies and programs do not cover. The non-profit is proudly supported by over 350 colleges and universities,150 high schools, 21 NHL teams,15 NBA teams,70 minor League Baseball teams, as well as over 80 companies. For more information, to give online or to make a purchase of OHT merchandise, products and apparel, visit www.operationhattrick.org

About The Northwest Company

The Northwest Company is recognized as a leader in the home textile industry and the No. 1 throw manufacturer in the U.S. The Northwest is a marketing-driven company producing innovative and exciting product for the most widely recognized brands in sports and entertainment. In addition, the company carries a complete line of original designs and their products are available in all areas of trade. For over 30 years, The Northwest's reputation for quality and commitment to its retail and consumer partners has been without equal. Please visit www.thenorthwest.com for more information.

