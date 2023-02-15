The Northwest Event Show Announces Tracks and Session Lineup for 2023: Summit at the Summit in Seattle

Leaders From Around the Globe Feature at Premier West Coast Event Industry Gathering March 15-16th

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Event Show (NWES), the premier events industry show for the west coast, is pleased to unveil the tracks and sessions for the upcoming education series at the event – Summit at the Summit . The west coast gathering will be held in the Pacific Northwest March 15-16 at the brand new, award-winning Summit Building at the Seattle Convention Center, with virtual access also available.

This year's program has been released detailing the education tracks that reflect timely topics for event professionals, including The Future of Events, The Business of Events, Event Experiences, Innovation and a dedicated track for administrative professionals.

The first general session kicks off at 9:00 am on March 15th with "The State of the Industry," a lively keynote panel of thought leaders Bob Bejan of Microsoft, Jay Deutsch of BDA, Inc. and NHL ownership partner in the Seattle Kraken, and Andrew Bennett from Smartsheet, followed by discussions on ethical AI (artificial intelligence), how to think like C-level leaders, sustainability, industry change and evolution, event experiences and more. Sessions and breakouts run over two full days, concluding with a closing keynote at 3:00 pm on March 16th entitled "Leading in a Time of Crisis," with Mike Amato.

The administrative professionals track features world-renowned thought leader and executive assistant guru Lucy Brazier OBE, who is leading a special full-day version of her Assistant Masterclass specifically tailored for the Northwest Event Show's west coast audience. The Assistant Masterclass is designed for executive assistants, PAs, admins and other business support professionals, and features discussion on the evolution of the executive assistant position and how to excel in the role.

Attendees will also have access to live educational sessions on the Innovation Stage, located on the expo show floor. The Innovation Stage will feature short-form expert sessions with technology at the fore. An Association Pavilion, also featured on the expo floor, will feature representatives from MPI, PCMA, ILEA, NACE, and other affiliated partners of The Northwest Event Show.

Session highlights and speakers at-a-glance include:

Welcome & Keynote Panel: The State of the Industry with Bob Bejan , Jay Deutsch and Andrew Bennett

The State of the Industry with , and Andrew Bennett The Assistant Masterclass: Lucy Brazier OBE

Lucy Brazier OBE Community 365: Massive Benefits of Year-Round Engagement: Bill McGlade and Brad Weaber

Bill McGlade and Think Like a CEO: Mathew Donegan-Ryan and Victor Kippes

Mathew Donegan-Ryan and Creating Immersive Experiences: Libby Dover and Julie Hale

Libby Dover and Embracing Sustainability with Digitally Enabled Events: Veemal Gungadin

Veemal Gungadin Seattle's Investment in Events: Jon Scholes , Dow Constantine, and Rachel Smith

, Dow Constantine, and Am I the Drama? Keys to Creating a Dazzling Workplace Culture: Sarah James

The Great Debate: Live vs. Hybrid vs. Virtual Events: Lisa Schulteis

Lisa Schulteis Think Like a CFO: Lynn Edwards and Brett Robertson

Lynn Edwards and The Future of Non-Profit Events: Alex Martin , Shelly Tolo and Gazala Uradnik

, and Managing in Times of Change: Sharon Andrade

Leading in a Time of Crisis: Mike Amato

Students in west coast hospitality and business programs are also invited to the Northwest Event Show at a special price of $35 for an All Access ticket. A newly launched mentorship program will kick off at the event with special sessions and pairings for both students and entry-level professionals to receive insight and advice on their careers.

For a full agenda and details on the featured speakers, visit the website https://nweventshow.com/agenda-2023/ .

For the latest updates and speaker announcements, follow the Northwest Event Show on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nweventshow/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nweventshow/ , or opt-in to receive the Northwest Event Show Newsletter at https://nweventshow.com/#newsletter .

To register and purchase tickets for the Assistant Masterclass and The Northwest Event Show, visit https://nweventshow.com/2023-tickets/ .

Caylee Tompkins

The Meeting Pool

+1 650-455-7658

[email protected]

SOURCE The Northwest Event Show