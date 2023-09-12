The NOW Massage Celebrates Brand Milestone With 50th Boutique Opening

The Emerging Franchise Continues to Expand with Impressive Openings Across the U.S. and 140+ Locations in Development

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NOW Massage , an emerging franchise revolutionizing the wellness industry with high-quality, customizable massage services in an inspired setting, is set to open its 50th boutique today. This expansion is the next step towards The NOW's goal of opening 100 locations by 2025, proving the future is bright for the $18 billion-a-year massage industry.

With 50 boutiques currently open from coast to coast and steady expansion on the horizon, The NOW is looking forward to bringing its thoughtfully crafted menu, healing products and signature design to cities all over the United States.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment as The NOW continues to grow from coast to coast," said Gara Post, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of The NOW. "What sets The NOW apart is our passionate family of Franchise Owners, Massage Therapists and boutique teams who work diligently and intentionally to create an oasis for our guests to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within through the healing benefits of massage therapy."

Since its franchising launch in 2019, The NOW has increased its footprint by more than 1100%. The brand has awarded 140+ locations, with 50 boutiques in operation across 18 states.

So far in 2023, The NOW has opened 9 new boutiques and has 11 additional locations on the horizon, for a total of 60+ boutiques in operation by end of year. The NOW is expanding to several new cities including Seattle, Portland, Bend, New Orleans, and Tulsa, and continues to grow in California, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Ohio and more.

The NOW continues to receive national attention and award recognition for its menu of high-quality services, celebrated design aesthetic and exceptional guest experience. This includes being named a "Top New & Emerging Brand of 2023" by Entrepreneur Magazine, a "Top Brand" by Franchise Journal for three consecutive years, and one of the "Best Beauty Brands" in the U.S. by Allure. The NOW's female executive team was recently recognized by Franchise Journal for their accomplishments in franchising, including offering best-in-class support to Franchise Owners across operations, marketing, real estate, construction and more.

Looking ahead, The NOW aims to sign additional franchise agreements in Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, St. Louis and more. The NOW's ideal partner is a multi-unit operator and entrepreneurial self-starter with a desire to build or diversify their existing portfolio.

"As The NOW continues to solidify itself as a leader in the wellness industry, we are looking to partner with Franchise Owners who see the value in self-care and have a desire to make a positive impact in their communities," said President Jeff Platt.

To learn more about franchising with The NOW, please visit TheNOWMassage.com/Own-A-Boutique .

ABOUT THE NOW MASSAGE

The NOW Massage was designed as an oasis to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within. The NOW's goal is to offer high-quality, customizable massage services without the time commitment and cost of a traditional spa. The NOW's interiors have been recognized by press and influencers for its elevated aesthetic, inspired by exotic destinations from around the world. With boutiques currently open from coast to coast and steady expansion on the horizon, The NOW is looking forward to bringing its thoughtfully crafted menu, healing products and signature design to cities all over the United States. For more information, please visit thenowmassage.com .

