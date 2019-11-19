The NOW Massage Primed for National Launch

Founded in 2015, The NOW blends the quality of a luxury massage destination with the convenience and affordability of a walk-in neighborhood spot. Their goal is to provide a menu of high quality and consistent massages in an elevated, tranquil setting.

"There was a void in the market for a next level massage experience in an inspiring space without committing to the time and expense of a full service spa," said Gara Post, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The NOW. "Part of our philosophy is incorporating self-care into your routine, and we didn't want it to be cost prohibitive or impossible to schedule. The NOW is an oasis in the city and an escape from the fast-paced, digital overload we experience on a daily basis."

About The NOW

The NOW, a new concept massage boutique, was founded on the principle that self-care is a necessity, not a luxury. Designed to serve as an oasis from today's fast paced digital society, their goal is to offer high-quality, affordable massage services in a beautiful setting. After launching in 2015, The NOW quickly became LA's hottest wellness destination for globe-trotting influencers and locals alike. Four boutiques later, the growing lifestyle brand is set to embark on a national franchise expansion and is looking forward to bringing their thoughtfully crafted menu with customizable enhancements, healing products and singular design aesthetic to cities all over the United States.

