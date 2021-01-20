The NRP Group Broke Ground On A Record 21 Multifamily Apartment Communities in 2020

"The NRP Group successfully navigated the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and strategically overcame market disruptions to continue our mission of delivering exceptional rental communities to individuals and families, regardless of income," said J. David Heller, CEO of The NRP Group. "Our strong culture, shared core values and consistent history of overcoming great challenges has helped our A+ players rally together to keep each other safe while achieving record performance in a very difficult environment. I cannot overstate how proud I am of our team."

The 21 developments that broke ground in 2020 were in the states of Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, as well as in Ohio, Indiana, and Texas. They included both the highest cost market-rate development NRP has done - The Rylan in McLean, Virginia - as well as the highest cost affordable development - The Renaissance at Lincoln Park in New Rochelle, New York.

"Keeping all of these projects moving forward during the pandemic has taken grit and creativity, but it is also a testament to the strength of the relationships and goodwill we have developed with our public and private partners and investors," said George Currall, Principal and Managing Director of Capital Markets at The NRP Group. "We built these relationships by consistently delivering on our commitments and we are thankful for the trust our partners and stakeholders have shown in us through a difficult time."

Over half of the projects in 2020 were affordable housing developments -- 12 of 21 or 57% – which will provide housing for residents earning less than 60 percent of area median income. This is significant since the pandemic has put additional pressure on an already existing shortage of affordable housing throughout the U.S. The 2020 NRP project list was rounded out with 3 moderate income housing communities and 6 market-rate communities.

The NRP Group's 2020 groundbreakings included:

Bridge at Loyola , a 204-unit affordable community in Austin, TX

, a 204-unit affordable community in Tiffin Pointe II , a 56-unit affordable community in Tiffin, OH

, a 56-unit affordable community in The Scott at Medio Creek , a 324-unit affordable community in San Antonio, TX

, a 324-unit affordable community in The Arcadian , a 324-unit affordable community in San Antonio, TX

, a 324-unit affordable community in Luna Flats , a 69-unit affordable community in San Antonio, TX

, a 69-unit affordable community in The Independence , a 205-unit affordable community in McKinney, TX

, a 205-unit affordable community in Homes of Evansville II , a 60-unit affordable community in Evansville, IN

, a 60-unit affordable community in Elevate at Kitty Hawk , a 212-unit affordable community in San Antonio, TX

, a 212-unit affordable community in Renaissance at Lincoln Park , a 179-unit affordable community in New Rochelle, NY

, a 179-unit affordable community in Legacy at Alazan , an 88-unit affordable community in San Antonio, TX

, an 88-unit affordable community in Sundale Flats , a 180-unit affordable community in Charlotte, NC

, a 180-unit affordable community in Melton Center/Miner Apartments , a 51-unit affordable community in West Chester, PA

, a 51-unit affordable community in St. Andrews , a 330-unit moderate income community in Austin, TX

, a 330-unit moderate income community in West Dallas , a 367-unit moderate income community in Houston, TX

, a 367-unit moderate income community in Princeton Crossroads , a 300-unit moderate income community in Princeton, TX

, a 300-unit moderate income community in Motiva , a 354-unit market rate community in Greenbelt, MD

, a 354-unit market rate community in Grayson Lofts , a 184-unit market rate community in Wakefield, MA

, a 184-unit market rate community in The Rylan , a 390-unit market rate community in Tysons Corner, VA

, a 390-unit market rate community in The Hadlen, a 303-unit market rate community in White Plains, NY

a 303-unit market rate community in Azora - Pasco Ballantrae , a 331-unit market rate community in Lutz, FL

, a 331-unit market rate community in Aqua, a 354-unit market rate community in Bradenton, FL

In addition to its record number of groundbreakings, The NRP Group opened 10 communities in 2020, totaling 2,600 units located in six states including Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, North Carolina, and Maryland. The openings included 3 affordable housing communities, 1 moderate-income housing community, and 6 market-rate apartment communities.

NRP communities open in 2020 include:

In addition to the new project groundbreaking events and community openings, The NRP Group disposed of four market-rate properties totaling 1,326 units in 2020, generating over $300 million in proceeds.

Outside of NRP-developed properties, NRP's third-party general contracting group, which launched in 2017, broke ground on an additional 1,800 units, representing one-fourth of NRP Construction total unit starts for the year. As a result, NRP's in-house construction business had a record-high 51 active projects at 2020 year-end representing more than 12,000 units at $1.6 billion in construction cost.

Looking to the future, The NRP Group already expects to break ground in 2021 on 18 projects totaling nearly 3,800 units with committed 3rd party capital already exceeding $1 billion, with more projects to come during the year.

"The recent approval of legislation that locks in 4% LIHTC funding will allow us to do more developments in more places and help deliver much needed affordable housing across our footprint," Currall said. "We are excited for all we can accomplish in 2021."

