The NRP Group Continues Growth in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Hires David Brown as VP of Development

Brown will oversee the company's pursuit of development opportunities in Dallas, which is a major commercial and cultural hub with a growing population and a rising demand for multifamily housing. The Dallas market remains highly attractive to both companies and employees due to its central location, affordability and business-friendly environment.

"Looking at David Brown's track record, it was immediately clear that he would be the right leader to spearhead our rapid growth in Dallas," said Ken Outcalt, president of NRP Holdings. "NRP is pursuing several new developments in Texas and we're excited to expand our presence in the Dallas market. With David's network and qualifications, we know he'll do a great job continuing our commitment to the Texas market."

David began his real estate career at LMC, a Lennar Company, where he was responsible for managing all phases of development on projects throughout Texas, including The 23 Victory Park, a mixed-use high-rise development that features luxury apartments and 20,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, and Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas – Victory Park, an upscale movie theater. Prior to joining NRP, David was a vice president for a private developer in Dallas where he was responsible for deal sourcing, due diligence, underwriting, deal financing, construction administration and asset management. At NRP, Brown will focus on originating deals and building the company's pipeline in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"I am excited to expand upon NRP's presence in Dallas and continue their strategy of developing in cities with strong multifamily fundamentals," said Brown. "NRP has assembled a talented team and I hope to be additive to an outstanding company culture. The resources at NRP across divisions are impressive. This vertical integration, along with strong relationships in the capital markets, will be invaluable as we build a pipeline."

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in- class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has delivered more than 33,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 17,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in-house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market- rate, affordable, and senior housing. As a three-time recipient of the National Association of Builders Multifamily Development Firm of the Year and recognized Top 25 Developer by Multifamily Executive, NRP is leveraging its decades of practice by also providing construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Latchford

Antenna | Spaces

jennifer.latchford@antennagroup.com

(201) 465-8049

SOURCE The NRP Group

Related Links

https://www.nrpgroup.com

