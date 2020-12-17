The NRP Group Hires Chase Beasley as Vice President of Development For Atlanta and Nashville Markets

"The NRP Group's mission is to create outstanding rental communities for individuals and families, regardless of income," Outcalt said. "Chase is the type of A+ player we aim to hire. He has deep familiarity with the secondary and tertiary submarkets in Georgia and Tennessee, and the relationships, energy, and drive to capitalize on NRP's national expertise to plant our flag in these important, high-growth markets."

Like other markets in the Southeastern U.S. where The NRP Group is active, including North Carolina, Florida and Texas, Atlanta and Nashville are both robust economies experiencing job growth fueled by diverse business sectors spanning technology, media, finance, and government, where demand for rental housing is expected to be a constant.

At The NRP Group, Beasley will be responsible for site acquisition, design, equity and debt capital raising, as well as management of both the construction and sale processes.

Beasley brings nearly a decade of real estate industry experience to The NRP Group. Prior to joining NRP, Beasley served as Development Associate at Mill Creek Residential for three years, where he pursued new development business through site acquisition, navigation of entitlements, and working through strategic partnerships with equity partners and lenders.

Before transitioning to real estate development, Beasley worked as a Land Development Civil Engineer with Bohler Engineering and Kimley Horn and Associates. In December 2016, he received his Professional Engineering license. Beasley received a BA in Civil Engineering from Auburn University and lives in Atlanta.

"The NRP Group is known for the quality of its portfolio and the strength of its culture," Beasley said. "I look forward to furthering the company's mission and leveraging its platform in these exciting and appealing markets."

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 43,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 23,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in-house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, and senior housing. As a three-time recipient of the National Association of Builders Multifamily Development Firm of the Year and recognized Top 25 Developer by Multifamily Executive, NRP is leveraging its decades of practice by also providing construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Latchford

Antenna | Spaces

[email protected]

201-465-8049

SOURCE The NRP Group

Related Links

https://www.nrpgroup.com/

