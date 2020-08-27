The NRP Group Promotes Alastair Jenkin to SVP of Development For Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston

"The NRP mission is to create outstanding rental communities for individuals and families, regardless of income," said Outcalt. "We continue to increase our investment in the state of Texas, and Alastair is exactly the type of A+ player who can work with our public and private partners to pursue our mission with drive, energy and purpose far into the future. We are confident that Alastair will help make great things happen in market rate and workforce community development in these very important high-growth Texas markets."

In his new role, Jenkin adds the important Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area to his geographical responsibilities, overseeing all aspects of the development process for both market rate and workforce housing communities. Previously, Jenkin's responsibilities encompassed development in Austin and Houston only. He joined The NRP Group in 2017 as Vice President of Development.

The NRP Group continues to grow its development activity in Texas, with a current pipeline of market-rate and workforce housing now standing at 4,000 units, valued at $800 million in total project costs.

Prior to joining NRP, Jenkin served as Vice President for Kurt Simons Company for six years, overseeing all development operations for the firm. His duties included managing design and entitlement efforts, assisting with capital markets, and management of all construction and apartment leasing activities. Prior experience includes seven years of commercial and residential land development, working with developers and owners to build hundreds of projects in Central Texas.

Jenkin holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas and an MBA from Texas State University.

"In addition to our market rate development, we at The NRP Group are proud of our hard work to address the housing needs of many demographic groups of workers, such as firefighters, teachers, nurses, city and county municipal workers, as well as essential workers, such as the cashiers, and delivery drivers that keep the rest of us safe these days," Jenkin said. "I look forward to continuing NRP's work of building relationships with forward-thinking, progressive municipalities in Texas whose leaders understand the need to provide housing for populations with diverse income levels, both high and low."

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 43,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 23,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in-house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, and senior housing.

