The Number of Active Fleet Management Systems in South Africa is Expected to Reach 3.8 Million Units by 2027

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in South Africa evolve in 2023 and beyond? The analyst forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in South Africa will grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent from 2.1 million units at the end of 2022 to 3.8 million by 2027.

South Africa is a relatively mature telematics market and the penetration rate is comparably high from an international perspective. Far from all deployments are however full-scale advanced fleet management solutions. A notable share of the installed fleet telematics systems on the South African market is represented by comparably low-end tracking systems, e.g. light FM solutions, including SVR systems extended with basic FM features.

The South African fleet management market is clearly dominated by five domestic players with broad telematics portfolios that together represent 70 percent of the total number of fleet management systems in use in the country. "We rank Cartrack, Tracker and MiX Telematics as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in South Africa", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst. He adds that Cartrack alone has more than half a million active FM units in the country. "The remaining top-5 players are Ctrack and Netstar", continued Mr. Andersson.

Other top-10 players in the South African fleet management market include local providers such as Bidtrack (Bidvest Group), Digicell and GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management), as well as international players including Webfleet (Bridgestone) and Gurtam. Lytx, Autotrak, Digital Matter, Scania and Powerfleet (Pointer SA) are additional top-15 providers, all having estimated installed bases of at least 15,000 fleet management units in the country.

Players just outside of the top list include Key Telematics/Radius Payment Solutions, Geotab, Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems), iCAM Video Telematics, FleetCam and Globaltrack. "In addition to Scania, comparably large installed bases of OEM fleet telematics systems in South Africa have also been achieved by manufacturers such as Daimler Truck, UD Trucks and Volvo Trucks", concluded Mr. Andersson.

The study also includes an outlook on the overall African market. Africa is clearly a highly diverse geographic region from a fleet management perspective. The continent can in general be divided into three subregions - South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) and Northern Africa. The South African fleet telematics market is far ahead of the rest of the continent in terms of adoption, whereas Sub-Saharan Africa is the least developed region if excluding South Africa. Northern Africa is comparably advanced and well ahead of Sub-Saharan Africa when it comes to fleet telematics penetration, though still quite a bit behind South Africa.

The African fleet management market beyond South Africa is by many industry representatives described as challenging. The weak economic conditions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations in combination with the unstable political climate make the Rest of Africa market a challenging business environment overall. There are however promising prospects for players adapting to the local market dynamics as the Rest of Africa market has considerably more untapped opportunity than what South Africa can offer at this stage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Million Units Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.8 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2 % Regions Covered South Africa



Key Topics Covered:

1 Fleet Management Solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Driver working hours, logbooks and tachographs

1.5.2 Electronic toll collection - e-toll and e-tags

1.5.3 SARS travel logbooks

1.5.4 Traffic fine management and demerit points - AARTO

1.5.5 Road Transport Management System (RTMS)

1.5.6 Distracted driving

1.5.7 Special transports

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The South African vehicle market

2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in South Africa

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.4 Future industry trends

2.5 African fleet management market outlook

2.5.1 Leading South African telematics players active in the Rest of Africa

2.5.2 Other African fleet management providers and distributors

2.5.3 International players active in the African fleet management market

2.5.4 OEM fleet telematics offerings in Africa

2.5.5 The African vehicle market

2.5.6 Analysis of the fleet management market in the Rest of Africa

2.5.7 The size of the African fleet management market

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Cartrack (Karooooo)

3.1.2 Geotab

3.1.3 Gurtam

3.1.4 Lytx

3.1.5 MiX Telematics

3.1.6 Powerfleet

3.1.7 Webfleet (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 ACM Track

3.2.2 Afrisist and PFK

3.2.3 Afritelematics

3.2.4 Autotrak

3.2.5 Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

3.2.6 Ctrack

3.2.7 Digicell

3.2.8 Digital Matter

3.2.9 FleetCam

3.2.10 Fleetkor

3.2.11 Globaltrack

3.2.12 Gosafe Tracking Solutions SA

3.2.13 GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management)

3.2.14 iCAM Video Telematics

3.2.15 Key Telematics and Radius Payment Solutions

3.2.16 Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems)

3.2.17 Netstar

3.2.18 Pointer SA (Powerfleet)

3.2.19 Real Telematics

3.2.20 SmartSurv Wireless

3.2.21 Tracker Connect

3.2.22 Trackmatic

